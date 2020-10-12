HealthSci-TechUncategorized
Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market Current Trends Strategies Involved, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview By Abbott, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Nevro Corp., Orthomed (UK) Ltd, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Cyberonics
Global nerve regeneration and repair market is registering a healthy CAGR of 12.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026
Global nerve regeneration and repair market is registering a healthy CAGR of 12.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to high incidences of nerve injuries globally. There are various technological advancement in the nerve repair technologies. There is a surge in the number of elderly population which is driving the market growth.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global nerve regeneration and repair market are Axogen Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Alafair Biosciences, Medtronic, Baxter, Checkpoint Surgical., Abbott, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Nevro Corp., Orthomed (UK) Ltd, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., Stryker, Polyganics, LivaNova PLC, Nuvectra, NeuroPace, Inc., Allen Medical Systems, Inc., Autonomic Technologies, Inc., COOK BIOTECH, INC., Elkem ASA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Helius Medical Technologies, The Magstim Company Ltd., TissueGen among others.
New Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market Developments in 2019
- In September 2019, Renerva, LLC announced the expansion of Peripheral Nerve Matrix Technology that will help in promoting regeneration and repair of injured peripheral nerves while improving structural and functional recovery of the patients by performing different modalities of the nerve injury.
Key Developments in the Market:
In January 2018, Orthocell LTD., has secured a new patent CelGro soft tissue reconstruction platform which deals with the procedure of suture-less repair of soft tissue defects which maximizes the surgical efficiency.
In January 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of St. Jude Medical Inc., which expanded opportunities for future growth and was a major step to develop company’s diverse portfolio of devices as well as strengthening the positon in the neuromodulation market.
Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market Scenario
According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for nerve regeneration and repair market is booming with the rising expenditure in the healthcare solutions. The climb in the ageing and maturing community globally and progress in the neurological dysfunctions encourages the business germination of nerve regeneration and repair market.
The rising demand of technological advancement and its integration with the current medical scenarios and services will shoot the growth of nerve regeneration and repair market.
Few of the restraints might hamper the market growth. Owing to the amount of cost and expenditure needed for the treatment this critical operation and to lack of trained and efficient staff to execute it will hinder the market growth in the anticipated time window. Also, major population is inclined towards the medicinal cure and therapy for nerve regeneration instead of surgical operation these factors will act as the restraint for the market development in the expected time frame of 2019 to 2026.
Now the question is which are the other regions intuitive is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth North America, due to strong prevalence of healthcare facilities and developments or researches blooming day by day. This increment is followed by compensation feature to restore the occurred expenses which raises the chances of pocketing good revenue from nerve regeneration and repair market.
Segmentation: Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market
By Product
(Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices, Biomaterials),
Indication
(Failed Back Surgery Syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, Urinary Incontinence, Epilepsy, Gastroparesis, Nerve Repair, Grafting),
Application
(Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries, Neurorrhaphy, Nerve Grafting, Stem Cell Therapy),
End User
(Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers),
Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)
