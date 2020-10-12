Global Respiratory Care Devices Market (COVID – 19 Updates) 2020 to See Stunning Growth Worldwide, Leading Players -Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V

To understand the market in depth, Global Respiratory Care Devices Market research report is the perfect solution. With the specific base year and the historic year, estimations and calculations are performed in the report. This industry analysis report is generated with the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology. This global market research report studies the market at regional and global level by considering major geographical areas. The analysis and forecasting of market data using best statistical and coherent models, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major accomplishing factors in this Global Respiratory Care Devices Market report.

A comprehensive Global Respiratory Care Devices Market document considers various factors that have great effect on the growth of business which includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the industry. All the data and information involved in the report is taken from incredibly trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, white papers, journals, newspapers, and mergers. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market report also makes available statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market.

Global respiratory care devices market is registering a substantial CAGR of 9.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to surging incidence of chronic diseases (including COPD and asthma), and the cost advantages of home care devices and services as compared to hospital visits is expected to drive the market growth. Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global respiratory care devices market are Chart Industries, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GlaxoSmithKline plc, ResMed, BD, Hamilton Medical, Masimo, Air Liquide, VYAIRE, Getinge AB, Abbott, 3M, AstraZeneca, MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC., and Smith & Nephew Inc. among others.

Global Respiratory Care Devices Market By Product (Therapeutic Devices, Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Devices, Consumables & Accessories), Indication (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Sleep Apnea, Asthma, Infectious Diseases, Other Indications), End User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Care Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Respiratory care devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of respiratory care devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

Respiratory care devices are devices which are used for monitoring, treatment, and diagnosis of respiratory diseases such as asthma, pneumonia, tuberculosis and obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The use of these devices improves pulmonary function and lung oxygenation. Respiratory care devices include PAP Devices, Ventilators, Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators, and Inhalers. The various problems prevailing globally such as rise in the obese population and surging smoking population had made the respiratory devices more popular because of rising diseases.

Market Drivers

Preterm births incidences have increased which has boosted the market growth

The lifestyle changes have increased the prevalence of various diseases which has driven the market growth

The tobacco smoking have increased globally which has propelled the market growth

The pollution levels have surged with rise in urbanization which has propelled the market growth

The sudden rise in the elderly and obese population have contributed to the market growth

Market Restraints

The reimbursement scenario have become unfavorable which has hindered the growth of the market

The easy availability of low cost product from the local manufacturers hampers the market growth

Due to the lack of awareness in developing region the market growth is hindered

The various harmful effects on neonates from respiratory devices has restraint the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, InnAccel launches SAANS a portable neo-natal respiratory support system. This system was made to provide respiratory support to the new born babies suffering from respiratory problems. According to the needs and requirement the SAANS can deliver an output of unblended air, an air-oxygen mixture or oxygen. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio the company and increased its market in India.

In November 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. had launched NIV ventilator with high flow therapy. It integrates both high flow therapy (HFT) and non-invasive ventilation (NIV) in a single device. It is made for early intervention in respiratory failure. This product launch had expanded the product portfolio of the company and positioned it as a market leader in respiratory devices by creating the device which has facilitated the surgeons for more efficient surgery.

