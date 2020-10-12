Global Maternal Blood Test Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis And Forecast To 2026||LifeLabs Genetics, Progenity, Inc., Sema4, Invitae Corporation., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Global maternal blood test market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for non- invasive prenatal testing and rising risk of chromosomal abnormalities in babies are the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global maternal blood test market are CENTOGENE AG, Sequenom., Natera, Inc., LifeLabs Genetics, Progenity, Inc., Sema4, Invitae Corporation., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Inc, BGI., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, YOURGENE HEALTH, Eurofins Scientific, EKF Diagnostics, NiftyTest, among others.

Study objectives of Maternal Blood Test market research: