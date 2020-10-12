Uncategorized
Global Maternal Blood Test Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis And Forecast To 2026||LifeLabs Genetics, Progenity, Inc., Sema4, Invitae Corporation., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Global maternal blood test market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for non- invasive prenatal testing and rising risk of chromosomal abnormalities in babies are the factor for the growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global maternal blood test market are CENTOGENE AG, Sequenom., Natera, Inc., LifeLabs Genetics, Progenity, Inc., Sema4, Invitae Corporation., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Inc, BGI., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, YOURGENE HEALTH, Eurofins Scientific, EKF Diagnostics, NiftyTest, among others.
Study objectives of Maternal Blood Test market research:
- To analyze and study the global Maternal Blood Test sales, value, status and forecast (2019-2026);
- To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
- Focuses on the key Maternal Blood Test players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
- Focuses on the global Maternal Blood Test Market key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
Market Drivers
- Increasing risk of chromosomal abnormalities with rising maternal age will drive this market growth
- Rising programs focusing on awareness of NIPT boost the growth of the market
- Improving reimbursement scenario of NIPT also acts as a market driver
- Technological advancement and development of new advanced technologies is also uplifting the market growth
Market Restraints
- Lack of skilled and trained professional will also restrict the growth of this market in the forecast period
- Strict regulatory guidelines and ethical hurdles will also hamper the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, BillionToOne announced the launch of their UNITY which is a blood designed to diagnose hereditary diseases in fetuses. UNITY, tests cell-free fetal DNA to help diagnose cystic fibrosis (CF), spinal muscle atrophy, sickle cell disease, and thalassemias. UNITY hopes to tackle problem by testing fetal DNA discovered in the mother’s blood at very low concentrations
- In May 2016, SYNLAB announced the launch of their new neoBona test in UK. neoBona is the new generation prenatal screening and also offers more accuracy to expectant mothers and prevents unnecessary invasive testing of women. They also have the ability to detect the chromosomal abnormalities by analyzing the fetal DNA present in the mother’s blood
Segmentation: Global Maternal Blood Test Market
By Type
(Combined First Trimester Screening, Second Trimester Maternal Serum Screening),
Tested Conditions
(Edwards Syndrome, Patau Syndrome, Down syndrome, Neural Tube Defects),
End- User
(Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals),
Geography
(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
