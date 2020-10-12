Global Airway Stent / Lung Stent Market (COVID – 19 Updates) 2020 to See Stunning Growth Worldwide, Leading Players -BD, TAEWOONG, MICRO-TECH Europe, Teleflex Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems, Cook Group, Novatech SA

To understand the market in depth, Global Airway Stent / Lung Stent Market research report is the perfect solution. With the specific base year and the historic year, estimations and calculations are performed in the report. This industry analysis report is generated with the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology. This global market research report studies the market at regional and global level by considering major geographical areas. The analysis and forecasting of market data using best statistical and coherent models, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major accomplishing factors in this Global Airway Stent / Lung Stent Market report.

Global airway stent/lung stent market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to surge in the number of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, acute respiratory infections, tuberculosis, and lung cancer.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global airway stent / lung stent market are Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, TAEWOONG, MICRO-TECH Europe, Teleflex Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems, Cook Group, Novatech SA, ENDO-FLEX GmbH, M.I.TECH, Fuji Systems, EFER ENDOSCOPY, HOOD LABORATORIES, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Kapitex Healthcare Ltd., Meditek Systems Pvt. Ltd., Stening SRL, Changzhou Health Microport Medical Device Co., LTD and Thoracent, Inc. among others.

Global Airway Stent / Lung Stent Market By Type (Tracheobronchial Stents, Laryngeal Stents), Material (Metal Stents, Silicone Stents, Hybrid Stents), Product (Self-Expandable Stents, Non-Expandable Stents, Balloon-Expandable Stents), Procedure (Bronchoscopy, Laryngoscopy), Material (Metal, Silicon, Hybrid), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Airway stent/lung stent market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of airway stent /lung stent market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Airway Stent / Lung Stent Market

Airway stent /lung stent are the devices that are inserted in the airway passage which is usually used by the doctors to treat various chronic lung diseases. These are also known as tracheobronchial prostheses. These are made of materials such as metal, silicon and hybrid. It is of two types, Tracheobronchial Stents and Laryngeal Stents. It is mostly used in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Factors like increasing prevalence of smoking globally have increased the rate of chronic lung diseases.

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of respiratory and lung cancer diseases is contributing to the growth of the market

Minimally invasive procedures have gained attention recently globally which has driven the market growth

The sharp rise in elderly population is boosting the market growth

The various healthcare players are investing in researches and innovations which is propelling the market growth

The life expectancy has surged which has positively impacted the market growth

Market Restraints

The prevalence for tobacco smoking has also being decreasing which act as a restraint to the market

There are various alternate treatment available which hinders the growth of the market

There are various complexities associated with stents which is hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Airway Stent / Lung Stent Market

By Type

Tracheobronchial Stents

Laryngeal Stents

By Material

Metal Stents Nitinol Stents Stainless Steel Stents. Other Metal Stents

Silicone Stents

Hybrid Stents

By Product

Self-Expandable Stents

Non-Expandable Stents

Balloon-Expandable Stents

By Procedure

Bronchoscopy Rigid Bronchoscopy Flexible Bronchoscopy

Laryngoscopy

By Material

Metal

Silicon

Hybrid

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Olympus America had launched two additional products HANAROSTENT self-expanding metal stents (SEMS). The SEMS is easily kept under fluoroscopic and endoscopic guidance to reinstate patency with a design which decreases the migration risk. Patients ease from SEMS placement as a palliative measure which enables fast reversal of symptoms such as vomiting, weight loss, nausea, and abdominal discomfort, lacking the risk involved in an invasive surgical procedure. This launch has expanded the portfolio of the company. It has become more advanced now with new techniques and devices.

In May 2017, Medtronic has launched RESOLUTE ONYX DRUG-ELUTING STENT in the U.S. It has got FDA approval and it is available in the 4.5 MM AND 5 MM sizes. This product launch has expanded the company product portfolio and will enhance their clinical performance and will deliver some innovation leading to a wonderful experience for patients.

