Global Temperature Management Market (COVID – 19 Updates) 2020 to See Stunning Growth Worldwide, Leading Players -3M, BD, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Ecolab, General Electric Company, GENTHERM

Temperature management market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement in healthcare industry and rising prevalence of life threatening diseases are the factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global temperature management market are 3M, BD, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Ecolab, General Electric Company, GENTHERM., Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Inc., Stryker, The 37Company., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Elitech., Servotech Instrumentation Ltd, VYAIRE, Attune Medical, Cooper-Atkins Corporation., ATS Healthcare., LivaNova PLC, Podimetrics and among others.

Global Temperature Management Market By Product (Patient Warming Systems, Patient Cooling Systems), Application (Perioperative Care, Acute Care, Newborn Care, Other), Medical Specialty (General Surgery, Cardiology, Neurology, Pediatrics, Thoracic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Other), End – User (Operating Rooms, Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Rooms, Other), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Temperature Management Market

Temperature management is a procedure performed on the patient in operating theatres, intensive care units, recovery rooms, and other hospital regions to preserve adequate body temperature for a particular period. Patient warning systems and patient cooling systems are common products which are used in the patient management. This therapy is useful in enhancing patient health circumstances and decreasing the likelihood of tissue injury due to absence of blood flow in the body. This temperature management is widely performed in general surgery, orthopedic surgery, thoracic surgery and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Smith Medical announced the launch of their next-generation high-flow convective warmer Level 1 convective warmer which is specially designed for the healthcare provider so that they can maintain the patient body temperature during the surgery. This new warmer can help the hospitals to increase efficiency and enhance the patient outcomes

In January 2017, Almac Group announced the launch of their new temperature management software TempEZ which is a platform which will provide the clients to store temperature data in single database. The TempEZ design allows the customer to use any monitor and logistics provider to manage their product’s transportation to their final destination. This is specially designed to maintain the quality and integrity of the drug products

Competitive Analysis:

Global temperature management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of temperature management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Rising incidences of chronic diseases will also enhance the market growth

Increasing number of surgical procedures acts as a market driver

Growing medical tourism will also accelerate the growth of this market

Development in advanced intravascular system will also augment the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High price of the intravascular temperature management systems will restrain the market growth

Products recalls & failures can also hinder the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Temperature Management Market

By Product

Patient Warming Systems Warning Accessories Surface Warming System Conductive Warming Systems Convective Warming Systems Intravascular Warming System

Patient Cooling Systems Conventional Cooling System Intravascular Cooling System Surface Cooling System



By Application

Perioperative Care Operating Rooms Postoperative Care Units Preoperative Care Units

Acute Care Intensive Care Units Emergency Rooms Coronary Care Units Burn Centers Neurological Care Units Cath Labs

Newborn Care Delivery Suites Neonatal Intensive Care Units Postnatal Wards

Other

By Medical Specialty

General Surgery

Cardiology

Neurology

Pediatrics

Thoracic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other

By End – User

Operating Rooms

Intensive Care Unit

Emergency Rooms

Other

