Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market (COVID – 19 Updates) 2020 to See Stunning Growth Worldwide, Leading Players -Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., Ceva, Eli Lilly and Company

Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market accounted to USD 4.01 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.7 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2019, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market By Product Type (Tetracycline, Penicillin, Sulfonamide, Macrolide, Cephalosporin, Fluoroquinolone, Aminoglycosides, Lincosamides), Mode of Delivery (Premixes, Oral Powder, Injection), Animal (Food-producing & Companion), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors: Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market

Some of the major players operating in global animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market are Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., Ceva, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Virbac, Vetoquinol S.A, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sanofi , Bioniche Animal Health, Elanco, Fort Dodge Animal Health and among others

Report Definition:

Animal antibiotics and antimicrobials can be used in those animals which contribute to the emergence of antimicrobial resistance in bacteria that may be transferred to humans, there for it reduces the effectiveness of antimicrobial drugs for treating human disease.

Competitive Analysis: Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market

Global animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Report Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand for animal-derived food products

Growing demand for pet insurance and rising animal health expenditure

Increasing incidences of zoonotic diseases

Lack of innovative of new antibiotic

Growing imperviousness to antimicrobials and anti-microbials

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Zoetis caring for animals in the age of antibiotic resistance, to overcome various challenges company initiates at the R&D, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial fronts to tackle the challenges of antibiotic resistance and still ensure the care and welfare of sick animals. Due to large product portfolio including medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and genetic solutions, Zoetis is well positioned to support animals from disease detection to prevention and treatment.

In March 2019, Novozymes and Boehringer Ingelheim announced Strategic Collaboration in Probiotics for Poultry Hatcheries to develop and commercialize probiotics for global poultry production. Probiotics are naturally occurring, live microbes that can improve the gut flora of poultry and other animals. The collaboration will help probiotics and helping poultry producers deliver greater quantities of safe, affordable protein.

Market Drivers

Rising demand for animal-derived food products

Growing demand for pet insurance and rising animal health expenditure

Increasing incidences of zoonotic diseases

Market Restraints

Lack of innovative of new antibiotic

Growing imperviousness to antimicrobials and anti-microbial

Report Segmentation:

By product type:

Tetracycline

Penicillin

Sulfonamide

Macrolide

Cephalosporin

Fluoroquinolone

On the basis of Mode of Delivery:

Premixes

Oral Powder

Injection segments

By Animal Type:

Food-Producing Animals

Companion

Food-producing animals segment is further segmented into:

Cattle

Pigs

Poultry

Sheep

Goats

Other Food-Producing Animals

Companion segment in further segmented into:

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Other Companion Animals

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

