Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market to See Explosive Growth | PerkinElmer, IDBS, BioData

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are LabArchives, LLC. (United States),PerkinElmer, Inc. (United States),IDBS (United Kingdom),Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States),Dassault Systèmes SE (France),eLabJournal (Netherlands),BioData Inc. (United States),Agilent Technologies, Inc. (United States),Mestrelab Research (Spain),Elsevier Limited (United Kingdom)

What isElectronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market?

Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) is a platform to record and manage laboratory data and this helps to monitor research progress and to increase its output. Scientists can plan workflows and experiments with the Electronic Lab Notebook, capture structured and unstructured data, manage projects, and share their work from one intuitive user interface. Rising acceptance of digital technology in scientific research has led to a certain transition from traditional paper laboratory notebooks to digital technology. Electronic laboratory notebooks (ELNs) are replacing paper laboratory notebooks across the academic research, and pharmaceutical industry, this has led to significant growth of the market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Specific Electronic Lab Notebook, Cross-Disciplinary Electronic Lab Notebook), End Use Verticals (Pharmaceuticals Industry, Chemicals Industry, Biology, Food and Beverages Industry, Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry, Others), License (Proprietary, Open-source), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Need for Efficient Data Management in Various Application Industries Globally

Growth Drivers

Increasing Automation in Laboratories and Digitalization of Laboratory Data in Emerging Economies

Stringent Norms and Regulations for the Pharmaceutical Industry Resulted in Rising Adoption of Electronic Lab Notebook

Restraints that are major highlights:

Rising Data Privacy and Confidentiality Issues are Hindering the Market

Opportunities

Rising Research & Development Activities and Technological Advancements in Laboratory Solutions is Propelling the Growth of the Market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Electronic Lab Notebook Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

