Energy Harvesting Market to See Revolutionary Growth | Perpetuum, SolePower, EnOcean

Latest research document on 'Energy Harvesting' Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Arveni (France),Perpetuum (United Kingdom),SolePower (United States),EnOcean (Germany),GreenTeg (Switzerland),Fujitsu (Japan),Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (United States),Honeywell International (United States),ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),Siemens AG (Germany)

What isEnergy Harvesting Market?

Energy harvesting also known as energy scavenging is the process by which energy is derived from external sources such as solar power, thermal energy, wind energy, salinity gradients, and kinetic energy. It uses this captured and stored energy for small, wireless autonomous devices, like used in wearable electronics and wireless sensor network. Also, it has the potential to replace batteries for small, low power electronic devices. The process of energy harvesting harnesses the power of ambient energy to use later in diverse applications. With increasing use of ambient energy coupled with energy harvesting technology, the energy harvesting market is currently heading at a significant rate globally

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Light Energy Harvesting, Electromagnetic Energy Harvesting, Vibration Energy Harvesting, Thermal Energy Harvesting, Other), Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, Healthcare), Technology (Electrodynamics, Photovoltaic, Thermoelectric), Energy Source (Chemicals, Mechanicals, Electrical, Nuclear, Gravitational)

Market Influencing Trends:

Gaining attraction from growing application of energy harvesting in wearable devices and mobile phones

The introduction of nanotechnology has offered plenty of growth Opportunities to the energy harvesting market

Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for energy from major end-use industries

Favorable government support for energy conservation

Restraints that are major highlights:

Lack of awareness about the energy harvesting in some economies

Opportunities

Emergence of new energy harvesting technologies like ocean energy harvesting

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Energy Harvesting Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

