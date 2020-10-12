eSports Market: Industry Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends Forecasts By 2025

The extensive study on eSports market reveals that the major market players are continuously endeavoring to pursue innovations and product development. The market players serve the back-up to respond to new opportunities by growing their global presence and services. This report aims to provide insights into ICT industry to enhance product functionality that fuels the market growth. It provides information regarding the emerging opportunities in the market & the market drivers, trends & upcoming technologies that will boost these growth trends. DBMR team is right there to help in the purchase decision by mapping information needs with a huge collection of reports. “ESports Market ” the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. This Research Report spread across 329 Page, 53 No of Tables, And 244 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, COVID-19 impacts and supports with tables and figures.

The Global eSports Market is expected to reach USD 3047.1 billion by 2025 from USD 779.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.58% forecast to 2025

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for video games and growing awareness about eSports

Betting & fantasy site are increasing demand in eSports market

Rising demand for investments from sponsors and advertisers

Difficulty in managing all the fraudulent betting

Lack of outdoor sports considerations

Following Top Key Players are profiled with global positioning:

The renowned players in global eSports market are Riot Games , HI-REZ STUDIOS, INC. , Activision, BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. , Electronic Arts Inc., Activision Publishing, Inc. , infinity ward, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., King.com, Vivendi, Bethesda Softworks LLC, Bungie, Inc, KONAMI, GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc, Kabam, Inc., Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Zynga Inc., GAMEVIL Inc. Wargaming Public , PandaScore, ESP.bet, Unikrn and many more.

Market Segmentation:

Global eSports Market, By Revenue Streams (Media Rights (Subscription & Online Advertisement ), Tickets And Merchandise, Sponsorship & Direct Advertisement, And Publisher Fees), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)

Regional Analysis for Global ESports Market:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

