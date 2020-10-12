AI in Fintech Market Size, Shares, Drivers, Challenges, Competitive Scenario and Industry Growth strategies

This AI in Fintech market report provides detailed profiles of the key players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the ICT industry outlook. It also covers market new product analysis, financial overview, strategies and marketing trends. The industry is entrenched to see a changing development due to change in consumer request, situation of import/export and investigation of developing sectors. This AI in Fintech business report presents the segments details figures, graphs, chart and tables which will offer an extensive overview of the market. The examination of advancement openings, regional analysis, and attentive study will prompt revenue estimation. “AI in Fintech Market ” the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. This Research Report spread across 329 Page, 53 No of Tables, And 244 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, COVID-19 impacts and supports with tables and figures.

AI in fintech market is expected to reach USD 9125.4 million by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 65.7 % in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The market has witness significant growth in the years to come due to change in the technology which is developing of the business processes of financial service providers.

The major players covered in the AI in fintech market report are IBM, Intel corporation, IPsoft Inc, Comply Advantage, Samsung, Narrative Science, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Nuance Communications, Google, Inbenta Technologies, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Segmentation:

Global AI in Fintech Market, By Component (Solutions and Services), Development Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), Application (Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Regional Analysis for Global AI in Fintech Market:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

