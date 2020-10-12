Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Segmentation, Key Development, Geographical Outlook, Recent Developments And Industry Outlook

The global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the markets growth. It has various sections that provide the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. The detailed information covered in this market document is based on current trends and historic milestones. It makes available an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each region by 2026. “Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market” the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. This Research Report spread across 329 Page, 53 No of Tables, And 244 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, COVID-19 impacts and supports with tables and figures.

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market accounted for USD 5.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% forecast to 2025.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

High information and data storage capacity

High computing power and parallel processing capabilities.

Increasing number of AI applications and adoption of these applications in various segments.

Lack of people power

Data inefficiency in building proper AI algorithms.

The renowned players in continuous testing market are Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Enlitic, Inc., Next IT Corporation, iCarbonX, Amazon Web Services, Apple, Facebook Inc., Siemens, General Electric, Micron Technology, Samsung, Xillinx, Iteris, Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, Sense.ly, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., Baidu, Inc., H2O ai, Enlitic, Inc. and Raven Industries among others.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), By Application (Virtual Assistant, Content Curation, others), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On Premises), By Technology (Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, others), By End User Industry, By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Analysts have also discussed the nature of the competition present in the global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market. Companies have been discussed at great length to ascertain the leading ones and note the emerging ones. The report also mentions the strategic initiatives taken by these companies to get ahead of the game. Analysts look at potential mergers and acquisitions that are likely to define the progress of the market in the coming years.

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

