Logistics Automation Market Potential Growth, Share, Increasing Demand and Analysis of Major Companies

The global logistics automation market accounted for USD 43.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% forecast to 2025

The global logistics automation market accounted for USD 43.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% forecast to 2025

Following Top Key Players are profiled with global positioning:

The renowned players in the market are Dematic Corporation, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Honeywell Intelligrated, Inc., KNAPP AG, Swisslog Holding AG, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, SSI Schaefer AG, Mecalux, S.A., VITRONIC, BEUMER Group, Toshiba Logistics Corporation, Jungheinrich AG, WiseTech Global Limited, System Logistics Spa, Falcon Autotech, SI Systems, LLC, ULMA Handling Systems , Inspirage , FRAMOS, Matternet Inc., Pcdata BV ), Hinditron, and JBT Corporation among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Exponential growth of the e-commerce industry

Advancements in robotics

Emergence of cloud based technologies and IoT

Lack of safety and security issues

Lack of skilled personnel

Implementation of driverless vehicles and drones in logistics

Global Logistics automation Market: Competitive Rivalry

Analysts have also discussed the nature of the competition present in the global Logistics automation market. Companies have been discussed at great length to ascertain the leading ones and note the emerging ones. The report also mentions the strategic initiatives taken by these companies to get ahead of the game. Analysts look at potential mergers and acquisitions that are likely to define the progress of the market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

Global Logistics Automation Market, By Component (Warehouse & Storage Management and Transportation Management), By organization size (Small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises), By Vertical (Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas & Energy and others) and By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Regional Analysis for Global Logistics automation Market:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Data Bridge Market Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing deviance in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible. The company utilizes a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches for segmenting and estimating quantitative aspects of the market. In Addition, a recurring theme prevalent across all our research reports is data triangulation that looks market from three different perspectives. Critical elements of methodology employed for all our studies include:

Our market estimates and forecasts are derived through simulation models. A unique model is created customized for each study. Gathered information for market dynamics, technology landscape, application development and pricing trends is fed into the model and analyzed simultaneously. These factors are studied on a comparative basis, and their impact over the forecast period is quantified with the help of correlation, regression and time series analysis. Market forecasting is performed via a combination of economic tools, technological analysis, and industry experience and domain expertise.

