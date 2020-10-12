Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market to Showcase Continued Growth in the Coming Years | Major Players – Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Astellas Pharma US, Inc., Sanofi, Ipsen Pharma, AbbVie Inc., Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Prostate cancer therapeutics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach a market value of USD 18.71 billion by 2027 while growing at a CAGR of 7.70% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Prostate cancer therapeutics market is growing due to factor such as increasing cases of prostate cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

The major players covered in the prostate cancer therapeutics market report are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Astellas Pharma US, Inc., Sanofi, Ipsen Pharma, AbbVie Inc., Myovant Sciences Ltd., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ferring B.V., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genentech, Inc, Novartis AG, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Increasing awareness among people regarding prostate cancer along with technological advancement in screening and diagnostic tests, rising preferences of healthy living will increased geriatric population will enhance the growth of the prostate cancer therapeutics market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, limited number of players, increasing pharmaceutical expenditure will further create new opportunities for the growth of prostate cancer therapeutics market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Increasing cost of the treatment and adverse impact of treatment along with less success rate will acts as a restraint factor for the growth of prostate cancer therapeutics market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Prostate cancer therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of drug class and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on drug class, prostate cancer therapeutics market is segmented into hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted therapy. Hormonal therapy has been further segmented into luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) antagonists, luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonists and anti-androgen. Luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) antagonists has been further sub segmented into zytiga and gonax. Luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonists has been further sub segmented into lupron, zoladex, eligard, decapeptyl, vantas and others. Anti-Androgen has been further sub segmented into xtandi and casodex. Chemotheraphy has been further segmented into taxotere and jevtana. Immunotheraphy has been segmented as provenge. Targeted therapy has been segmented as xofigo.

Prostate cancer therapeutics market has also been segmented on the basis of distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online sales and others.

Prostate cancer therapeutics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, drug class and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the prostate cancer therapeutics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Kuwait, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the prostate cancer therapeutics market due to increasing occurrence of prostate cancer and high mortality rate along with rising investment in research and development of advanced solutions while Asia-Pacific will witness a growth in forecast period of 2020-2027 because of increasing awareness among people regarding tumours and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in this regions.

The country section of the prostate cancer therapeutics market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Prostate cancer therapeutics market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

