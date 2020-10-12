T Sensors Market Forecast Analysis by Manufactures, Regions, Type and Application to 2026

The IoT sensor report acts as a thorough synopsis on the study, analysis and estimation of the market and how it is affecting the ICT industry. The report gives current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. It presents with a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can map the strategies accordingly. e.g. strategic planning supports businesses improve and enhance their products which customers will desire to buy. The research study carried out in this global IoT sensor market analysis report covers the local, regional as well as global market. “IoT Sensors Market ” the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. This Research Report spread across 329 Page, 53 No of Tables, And 244 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, COVID-19 impacts and supports with tables and figures.

Global IoT sensor market is projected to register a CAGR of 36.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Recent developments:

In December 2018, GE announced to launch an independent company which will be only focused on comprehensive Industrial IoT with an initial investment of USD 1.2 billion. This will enable company to expand its IoT market.

In December 2018, Sierra Wireless IoT Services has been selected by Security Alarms & Co. for smart home security solutions which will enable highly resilient cellular connectivity

In October2018, Bosch partnerships with Huawei in china to make the Iot suit software of bosch on Huawei cloud. This will give a boost to bosch in Asian market.

In August 2018, siemens acquired mendix to strengthen its digital business. The acquisition of mendix was of around 0.6 billion euros. The major objective of this acquisition was to strengthen industrial IoT application development.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Sierra Wireless, Inc., Moxa Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Skyworks Solution Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, IBM, Sensata Technologies, Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Global IoT Sensors Market: Competitive Rivalry

Analysts have also discussed the nature of the competition present in the global IoT Sensors market. Companies have been discussed at great length to ascertain the leading ones and note the emerging ones. The report also mentions the strategic initiatives taken by these companies to get ahead of the game. Analysts look at potential mergers and acquisitions that are likely to define the progress of the market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

Global IoT Sensor Market By Sensor Type [Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Flow Sensors, Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, Proximity Sensors, Touch Sensors, Acoustic Sensors, Motion Sensors, Magnetometers, Image Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Occupancy Sensors (Image Processing Occupancy Sensors, Intelligent Occupancy Sensors), Light Sensors & RADAR Sensors and CO2 Sensors], Technology [Wired (Modbus, Ethernet, Lonworks, KNX, Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) and Wireless (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID, ZigBee, NFC, 6lowpan, Wireless-Hart (Whart), Z-Wave, Process Field Bus (Profibus), Dect-Ule, Thread, Enocean and Others], Vertical [Industrial (Industrial Automation, Healthcare, Transportation, Smart Agriculture, Energy), Commercial (Retail, Aerospace & Defence, Logistics & Supply Chain, Corporate Offices, Financial Institutes and Entertainment), and Consumer (Wearable Electronics, Home Automation and Smart City)], Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Regional Analysis for Global IoT Sensors Market:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

