Data Warehousing Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, COVID-19 Analysis and Technology Advancements

Global data warehousing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 39.92 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising adoption of vertical data warehousing and increasing application of AI in data warehouse is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for storage system for growing volume of data will drive the market growth

Increasing prevalence for column-oriented data warehouse solutions so that they can perform advanced analytics will also drive the growth of this market

Rising need for real- time view and analytics on real data on operational data act as a driver for this market

Growing applications of AI in data warehouse will also act as a driving factor for this market growth

Market Restraints:

Complexity associated with the data warehousing will restrain the market growth

High operational cost will also hamper the growth of this market

Inefficient data warehouse architecture can also act as a market restraint

Following Top Key Players are profiled with global positioning:

Actian Corporation,

Amazon.com, Inc.,

Cloudera, Inc.,

Google,

IBM Corporation,

Microsoft,

Oracle,

SAP ERP,

Snowflake

Teradata, Hortonworks Inc., MapR Technologies, Inc., MarkLogic Corporation, Ignite Technologies, Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Kognitio Ltd among others.

Analysts have also discussed the nature of the competition present in the global Data Warehousing market. Companies have been discussed at great length to ascertain the leading ones and note the emerging ones. The report also mentions the strategic initiatives taken by these companies to get ahead of the game. Analysts look at potential mergers and acquisitions that are likely to define the progress of the market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

Global Data Warehousing Market By Type of Offering (Extraction, Transportation and Loading (ETL) Solutions, Statistical Analysis, Data Mining, Others), Type of Data (Unstructured Data, Semi-structured & Structured Data), Deployment (On- Premises, Cloud, Hybrid), Organization Type (Small & Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprise), Industrial Vertical (BFSI, Telecom &IT, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media& Entertainment, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Regional Analysis for Global Data Warehousing Market:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Data Bridge Market Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing deviance in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible. The company utilizes a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches for segmenting and estimating quantitative aspects of the market.

Market estimates and forecasts are derived through simulation models. A unique model is created customized for each study. Gathered information for market dynamics, technology landscape, application development and pricing trends is fed into the model and analyzed simultaneously. These factors are studied on a comparative basis, and their impact over the forecast period is quantified with the help of correlation, regression and time series analysis.

