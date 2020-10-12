Global Clinical Data Exchange Market Outstanding Growth Scope Witnessed in The World With Key Competitors:PNT Data; Health Level Seven International; New England Healthcare Exchange Network, Inc.; Optum

Segmentation: Global Clinical Data Exchange Market

Global Clinical Data Exchange Market By Component

Enterprise Master Person Index (EMPI)

Healthcare Provider Directory (HPD)

Record Locator Service (RLS)

Clinical Data Repository

Others

Global Clinical Data Exchange Market By Implementation Model

Centralized/Consolidated Model

Decentralized/Federated Models

Hybrid Model

Global Clinical Data Exchange Market By Setup Type

Private

Public

Global Clinical Data Exchange Market By Exchange Type

Direct Exchange

Query-Based Exchange

Consumer Mediated Exchange

Global Clinical Data Exchange Market By Application

Internal Interfacing

Secure Messaging

Work Flow Management

Web Portal Development

Others

Global Clinical Data Exchange Market By End-User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Providers

Public Health Agencies

Healthcare Payers

Others

Global Clinical Data Exchange Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

