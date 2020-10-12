Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Updated Data Considering Post Impact Of Covid-19 On Share, Size And Future Demand-Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma, Sanofi, Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of the genetic diseases, neurological disorders and advancement in the biotechnological sector are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the antisense and RNAi therapeutics markets are Astellas Pharma Inc, Quark, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma, Sanofi, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Silence Therapeutics, Cenix BioScience, Sirnaomics, CureVac AG, BioNTech SE, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Arbutus Biopharma, Marina Biotech, Inc and among others.

To analyze global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

The future aspects impacting the global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics market in every possible way are also further discussed in the report. The market providers compete on the basis of innovation, reputation, pricing, service, promotion and distribution. The Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics market report has faced several phases after gathering the most important data from the research with facing the challenge of arranging it in a proper manner, which has made the analysis more efficient and effective.

Key Market Development:

In August 2018, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc received an approval from the FDA for Onpattro (patisiran) contains a transthyretin-directed small interfering RNA for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults. The approval of Onpattro, RNA based therapy offers patients an innovative treatment for their symptoms that targets the underlying basis of this disease.

In-depth analysis of the market

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2027 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Antisense and RNAi therapeutics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market The various opportunities in the market.

Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Scope and Market Size

Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of indication, technology, and route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of indication, the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, infectious diseases and others.

The technology segment for antisense and RNAi therapeutics market includes RNA Interference, Antisense RNA. The RNA interference segment is further categorized into small interfering RNA (siRNA) and microRNAs (miRNAs).

Route of administration segment of antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into pulmonary delivery, intravenous injections, intra-dermal, intraperitoneal, topical and others.

On the basis of end-user, the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others .

Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy others.

