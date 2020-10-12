Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market (COVID – 19 Updates) 2020 to See Stunning Growth Worldwide, Leading Players -Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Pfizer Inc, LimmaTech Biologics AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Zydus Cadila

To understand the market in depth, Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market research report is the perfect solution. With the specific base year and the historic year, estimations and calculations are performed in the report. This industry analysis report is generated with the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology. This global market research report studies the market at regional and global level by considering major geographical areas. The analysis and forecasting of market data using best statistical and coherent models, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major accomplishing factors in this Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market report.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Pfizer Inc, LimmaTech Biologics AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Zydus Cadila, Bionpharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Hainan Poly Co. Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC and others.

Shigella gastroenteritis is also known as bacillary dysentery a bowel infections disease caused by a group of bacteria known as Shigella. Most people who are affected with shigella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Shigella bacteria can passes from infected person to the healthy.

According to the statistics published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated annual prevalence population of Shigella infections are over 80–165 million worldwide. Growing cases of Shigella infections worldwide and increased access to novel treatment options for these conditions are factors that drive the market growth.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Poor hygiene and sanitation as these can increase the risk of Shigella infections is propelling the growth of the market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Stringent and hefty regulation is also acting as restrains for the growth of this market

By Type ( Dysenteriae, Flexneri, Boydii, Sonnei),

Dysenteriae, Flexneri, Boydii, Sonnei), Therapy Type ( Antibiotic Therapy, Dehydration Therapy),

Antibiotic Therapy, Dehydration Therapy), Drugs (Ciprofloxacin , Azithromycin and Others),

(Ciprofloxacin , Azithromycin and Others), Route of Administration ( Oral, Parenteral),

Oral, Parenteral), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Childcare Centers and Others),

Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others)

The SHIGELLOSIS GASTROENTERITIS TREATMENT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 201p, GlaxoSmithKline plc is developing GSK3902986A (formally known as GSK3536852A), a conjugated vaccine for the prophylaxis treatment of Shigella diarrhea. This drug is currently in phase II clinical trial. If trial successful, it will represents major advances in the treatment of these underserved patient populations through a targeted mode of action.

In June 2016, Pfizer Inc acquired Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc for approximately USD 5.20 billion. The acquisition of Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides strong position in the large and growing infection market and expands company’s portfolio in a therapeutic area of high unmet medical need.

