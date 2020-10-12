Biodegradable Plastics Market : With High CAGR In Coming Years With Focusing Key Players 2020 – 2026 | Emerging Players – NatureWorks LLC, BASF SE, Total Corbion PLA

Global biodegradable plastics market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.15 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.30 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising amount of plastic wastes and concern for the environment and global warming.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are :

NatureWorksBASF SE, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics, Plantic, BIO-ON, Danimer Scientific, Novamont S.p.A., TORAY INDUSTRIES , Perstorp Orgnr, K.D. FEDDERSEN, TianAn Biologic Materials Co., Synbra Technology bv, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Newlight Technologies , API S.p.A, Indochine Bio Plastiques (ICBP) Sdn. Bhd., Evonik Industries AG, CLONDALKIN GROUP, and Cargill Incorporated.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Market Size and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada) Market Size and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) Market Size and/or Volume

Market Definition: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market

Biodegradable plastics are known as the eco-friendly decomposable by the living organisms (bacteria & microorganisms). These plastics are basically formed with two methods either from renewable raw materials or petrochemicals inclusive of biodegradable additives resulting in an improved biodegradation process.

Biodegradable and compostable plastics are different and not similar as some portion of the population is confused about, biodegradable plastics are those which can be broken down by the living organisms while compostable are those which can be resulted in an end product of compost or humus.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness programs and adoption of eco-friendly plastics due to the increasing amount of plastic wastes and concern for the global warming is expected to drive the market growth

Increased demand from a number of applicable industries for the product is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Higher product and production costs is expected to restrain the market growth

Absence of any distinct differences between the waste of biodegradable plastics and conventional plastics causes a number of complications in decomposition and recycling, this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

