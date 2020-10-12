2020 Sweden Power Market Report- Growth Analysis With Key Trends Of Top Companies | Vattenfall AB, Uniper SE, Fortum

ReportsnReports added Latest Sweden Power Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Sweden Power Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Sweden Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Vattenfall AB, Uniper SE, Fortum, OKG Aktiebalog, Statkraft Svergie, Skelleftea Kraft

This report elaborates Sweden’s power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals market scenario in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2010 to 2018, forecast for the next 12 years to 2030

– Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

– Data on leading current and upcoming projects

– Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure and power exports and imports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants and SWOT analysis.

