Agricultural Pump Market: Expected To Grow At The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 | Franklin Electric, WILO SE, Zhejiang Doyin Technology Co.

Agricultural pump market is expected to reach USD 8.20 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 7.80% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing population & large dependency on agriculture production is the major factor which drives the growth of agricultural pump market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

WILO SE

Zhejiang Doyin Technology Co.

EBARA International Corporation

CORNELL PUMP COMPANY

Hefei Xinhu Canned Motor Pump Co.

Xylem

Franklin Electric

Kaiquan Group

Sulzer Ltd

Junhe Pumps Holding Co.

Flowserve Corporation

CNP India Private Limited

Kendriya Sainik Board Secretariat

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India)

GUANGDONG LINGXIAO PUMP INDUSTRY CO.

Franklin Electric

WALRUS PUMP Co.

Ltd. among other domestic and global players.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Agricultural Pump Market Scope and Market Size

Agricultural pump market is segmented on the basis of type & application. The growth among various segments helps in the better analyzation of growth and strategies for better vision of market.

On the basis of type, the agricultural pump market is segmented into submеrѕіblе pumр, sеlf-prіmіng pumр & vоrtех рumр

The agricultural pump market is also segmented on the basis of application into irrigation, spray, and supply

