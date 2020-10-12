Plant Genomics Market: Will Generate Massive Revenue In Future 2020 – 2027 | eurofins scientific, Illumina Inc, NRGene, Neogen Corporation

Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the Global research Report Titled: “Plant Genomics Market”

Plant genomics market is expected to reach at a CAGR growth rate of 8.40% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for the improved crop varieties is driving the market growth.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Illumina NRGene

Neogen Corporation

Agilent

eurofins scientific

LC Sciences.Traitgenetics GmbH

Keygene

Novogene Co.Ltd

GeneWiz

BGI

Genotypic Technology

among other domestic and global players.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Global Plant Genomics Market Scope and Market Size

Plant genomics market is segmented on the basis of type, trait, objectives and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the plant genomics market is segmented into molecular engineering, genetic engineering and genome editing and others.

Based on trait, the plant genomics market is segmented into yield improvement, disease resistance, herbicide tolerance and insect resistance and abiotic stress tolerance.

Based on the objectives, the plant genomics market is segmented into DNA extraction & purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, genotyping, gene expression profiling, marker-assisted selection, GMO-trait purity testing, hybrid purity testing, targeted resequencing, DNA Parentage testing, QTL mapping, and genetic disease.

Based on the application, the plant genomics market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, sugar crops, ornamentals and alfalfa.

