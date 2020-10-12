Asia Pacific Prefilled Syringes Market : To Witness Comprehensive Growth To 2020 – 2026 | Top Companies- BD, Stevanato Group, WIPO , Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Asia-Pacific prefilled syringes market is registering a healthy CAGR of 11.4 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to home market growth in Healthcare and benefits of using traditional prefilled syringes.

BD, Stevanato Group, WIPO , Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Health Biotech Limited., NIPRO, Daetwyler Holding, Bayer AG, SCHOTT AG, Gerresheimer AG, Haselmeier, Weigao Group, Catalent, Baxter, Medtronic, West Pharmaceutical Services Terumo Corporation among others.

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Market Size and/or Volume

International Asia Pacific Prefilled Syringes Market report is structured with the meticulous efforts of an innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. Market-related variables incorporated in this business report such as current market trends, market division, new market section, industry anticipating, future bearings, opportunity analysis, key examination and arranging, target market, experiences and advancement in technology help the organization to grow and expand in the current market scenario. For clear and better understanding of facts and figures, the data is represented in the form of graphs and charts in this Asia Pacific Prefilled Syringes report.

A pre-filled syringe is a disposable syringe that is supplied with the substance to be injected. These are new devices used to distribute drugs that are more reliable, cost-effective, secure, comfortable, sterile, safe and affordable. Over the duration of 2017, an estimated 72,000 drug overdose fatalities have been recorded to mark a rise of about 10% in 2017, nearly half of which could have been avoided by the use of pre-filled syringes in healthcare procedures according to the Center for Disease Control.

Market Drivers

Home market growth in healthcare is driving the growth of the market

Increased use of injectable medicines is propelling the growth of the market

Enhanced chronic disease occurrence is boosting the growth of the market

Benefits of using traditional prefilled syringes is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Strong federal rules is hampering the growth of the market

Different drug delivery methods are available which is hindering the growth of the market

Remembrance of material is restricting the growth of the market

By Material

Glass prefilled syringes

Polymer based prefilled syringes

Plastic prefilled syringes

By Design

Single-chamber prefilled syringes

Customized prefilled syringes

Dual-chamber prefilled syringes

By Type

Conventional prefilled syringe

Safety prefilled syringes

By Therapeutics

Large Molecules

Small Molecules

By Application

Monoclonal antibodies

Rheumatoid arthritis

Anaphylaxis

Cancer

Diabetes

Multiple sclerosis

Vaccines

others

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Mail Order Pharmacies

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Owen Mumford Ltd, a world leader in medical devices announced the contract extension of an agreement with Osaka-based NIPRO. The contract enables UniSafe to sell the services and encourage a rising focus on safety in the Japanese healthcare market. For the success of world business, partnerships are crucial. Owen Mumford and Nipro share a common success and innovation pillar and a shared vision for collaboration. The partnership has strengthened the company’s product range and market share.

In March 2015, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced the launch of INTACEPT, the first Enbrel (etanercept) close to Amgen’s. Two strengths, 25 mg in 0.5 ml and 50 mg in 1.0 ml free preservative solution, in pre-filled syringes have been added to the Intas etanercept, INTACEPT. Etanercept is recommended for rheumatoid arthritis, youthful idiopathic arthritis, osteoarthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriasis. With this launch, the company expanded its product portfolio and increased its market share.

Research Methodology: Global Asia Pacific Prefilled Syringes Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

