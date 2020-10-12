Refrigerated Transport Market 2020 Global Market Share, Size, Opportunity, Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Statistics Data, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast To 2027

Global Refrigerated Transport Market, By Application (Chilled Food Products, Frozen Food Products), Mode of Transport (Refrigerated Road Transport, Refrigerated Sea Transport, Refrigerated Rail Transport, Refrigerated Air Transport), Temperature (Single-Temperature, Multi-Temperature), Technology (Vapor Compression Systems, Cryogenic Systems), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Refrigerated transport market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.17% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on refrigerated transport market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Global Refrigerated Transport Market Scope and Market Size

Refrigerated transport market is segmented on the basis of application, mode of transport, temperature and technology. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of application, the refrigerated transport market is segmented into chilled food products, and frozen food products. Chilled food products segment is further segmented into milk, bakery & confectionery products, dairy products, beverages and fresh fruits & vegetables. Frozen food products segment is further into ice cream, frozen dairy products, processed meat, fish & seafood and bakery products.

On the basis of mode of transport, the refrigerated transport market is segmented into refrigerated road transport, refrigerated sea transport, refrigerated rail transport, and refrigerated air transport. Refrigerated road transport segment is further segmented into refrigerated LCV (van), refrigerated MHCV (truck) and refrigerated HCV(trailers & semi-trailers).

On the basis of temperature, the refrigerated transport market is segmented into single-temperature, and multi-temperature.

On the basis of technology, the refrigerated transport market is segmented into vapor compression systems, and cryogenic systems. Vapor compression systems segment is further segmented into air-blown evaporators and eutectic devices, Cryogenic systems segment is further segmented into cryo-trans direct (CTD), cryo-trans indirect (CTI) and cryo-trans hybrid.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold everyday with severe impact on people, communities, and businesses. The growth in several industries will be impacted significantly while numerous other markets may remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Pre as well as post COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behaviour

Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus

Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

The countries covered in the refrigerated transport market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The country section of the refrigerated transport market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

