Asia Pacific Liposuction Devices Market : Detailed Analysis Of Current And Future Industry Figures To 2020 – 2026 | Major Giants – ALLERGAN, INMODE, Sciton, Cutera, Cynosure Inc., Nikon India Pvt Ltd

Asia-Pacific liposuction devices market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This growth in market value can be attributed to growing awareness about liposuction along with increasing obese population.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are :

ALLERGAN, INMODE, Sciton Cutera, Cynosure, Nikon India Pvt Ltd, Olympus Corporation, hcbeautytech Co., Ltd., Candela Corp., BTL, VCA Laser Technology, Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., Carl Zeiss Meditec, among others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Market Size and/or Volume

Market Definition: Asia-Pacific Liposuction Devices Market

Liposuction, subsequently known as lipoplasty, involves corrective surgery which thins and reshapes individual parts of the body by eliminating accumulation of fat stores, optimizing body shapes and volume. This surgery removes fat from different imaginable sections such as knees, hips and back, midriff and belly, ears, button and collar, upper and back of legs, internal leg, stomach, calves and back. The fat is extracted through a hollow instrument called a cannula that is injected under the body. Liposuction is routinely paired with and conducted by other plastic surgery procedures such as facelift, abdominoplasty and breast reduction. It can change the structure of the body and permanently remove fat cells.

Market Drivers

Growing obese population, is driving the growth of market

Increased awareness of beauty with increased number of trained and qualified cosmetic surgeons, drives the market growth

Rising use of procedures for liposuction, drives the market growth

Rising technological advances in liposuction devices, drive the growth of market

Market Restraints

Lack of proper compensation policies, hampering the growth of market

Rare complication of kidney and heart problems, hindering the market growth

Minor complications related to the procedure, such as inflammation, dizziness, internal bleeding, are some restraints of the market growth

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Liposuction Devices Market

By Product Type

Portable Liposuction Surgery Devices

Stand-alone Liposuction Surgery Devices

By Technology

Suction-Assisted Liposuction

Power-Assisted Liposuction

Water Jet Assisted Liposuction Devices

Twin Cannula-Assisted Liposuction

Radiofrequency Assisted Liposuction Devices

Tumescent Liposuction

Aspirator Devices

Laser Assisted Liposuction Devices

Ultrasound Assisted Liposuction Devices

External Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction

By End Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cosmetic Surgical Centers

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2020, Medical Beauty and Plastic Surgery Devices Show will take place at the Shanghai World Expo and Convention Center from 09th July 2020 9:00 a.m. to 11th July 2020 6:00 p.m. Health Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Devices Show showcasing tools and devices for health plastic surgery, treadmills, slimming appliances, pressure belt training, ultrasound and others. This expo will increase awareness among the people in Asia-Pacific which helps in increasing market size of the company.

In September 2019, World Cosmetic and Dermatology Conference (2019WCDC) will be organized in Singapore on the theme ‘Discovering the Chemistry of Aesthetics and Skin Care’ from 10 to 11 September 2019. The International Cosmetic and Dermatology Conference are directed at the international community in beauty, cosmetics and dermatology, as well as other healthcare professionals interested with multidisciplinary skin care. This conference will increase awareness among peoples which further help to increase sales & revenue of the company.

In September 2017, Silk’n Lipo launched the World’s first, proven, affordable, At-Home Device to target stubborn body fat without any exercise or diet needed. Silk’n Lipo helps users lose fat by hitting places that are so normal that they have their own lingo — the mom’s tummy, the muffin top, the love handles, and the garbage in the car. Silk’n Lipo is suited to anyone’s routine, taking only 15 minutes a day. The solution comes with a convenient, hand-held tool that can help shape and secure problem spots. With the launch of this product the company will extend its product portfolio which helps to gain sales and grow revenue of the company.

