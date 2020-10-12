Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market : What Factors Will Drive The Market In Upcoming Years To 2020 – 2026 | Emerging Players – Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 45.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 17.9 billion in year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are :

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Ono Pharmaceutical Co.,(Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Eli Lilly And Company. (US), Astrazeneca (UK), Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh (Germany), Merck & Co., (Us), Celgene Corporation (Us), Amgen (Us), Sanofi (France), Johnson & Johnson Services, (US), Pfizer (US), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries(India), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories(India), ALLERGAN (Ireland), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries(Israel), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Astellas Pharma (japan), Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co.,(Japan) and few among others.

Market research analysis is one of the finest options to resolve business challenges quickly by saving lot of time. The research work, market insights and analysis is carried out thoroughly in this report that puts forth marketplace clearly into the centre of attention. A transparent research method has been accomplished with the right tools and techniques to make this Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market research report world-class. This business report gives an actionable market insight to the clients with which sustainable and profitable business strategies can be created. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, sales volume, and market share are also estimated in the report.

Market Definition: Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market

The lung cancer is type of cancer which decreases the efficiency of lungs to supply oxygen to the bloodstream. This is one of the most common forms of cancers which accounts for the highest mortality rates. The lung cancer can be categorized as an uncontrolled growth of cell in the lungs. The main cause of lung cancers is pipes, cigarette smoking, cigar smoking, and asbestos exposure. Almost around 80.0% of the total lung cancers are non-small cell lung cancer. This kind of cancer is distinguished by their size as they are seen under the microscope. The most common symptoms of lung cancer are coughing, weight loss, chest pains, and shortness of breath. Lung cancers can be treated by various types of therapies like vaccines, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapies.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 2.9 million cases reported in 2018, around 1.76 million people died suffering from lung cancer, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical treatment for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Change in lifestyle including smoking habits, increase in pollution, asbestos exposure & low air quality index in urban areas and increase in geriatric population has boost up the incidence of cases which will contribute in the growth of market.

Rising prevalence of lung cancer will increase the demand of therapeutics.

Market Restraints

High competition in the market is expected to limit the growth of the global lung cancer therapeutics market.

High cost of treatment and therapy will restrain the growth of the market.

Segmentation: Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market

By Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Pulmonary adenocarcinoma

Squamous cell carcinoma

Large cell adenocarcinoma

Adeno-squamous carcinoma

Sarcomatoid carcinoma

Metastatic Lung Cancer

Others

By Molecule Type

Small Molecules

Biologics

By Drug Class

Alkylating Agents

Antimetabolites

EGFR Inhibitors

Mitotic Inhibitors

Multi-kinase Inhibitors

Immunosuppresants

Monoclonal antibodies

Others

By Treatment Type

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Others

By Therapy Type

Single Drug Therapy

Combination Therapy

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online

Others

Key Pointers Covered in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2020 – 2026

Market Size

Market Standards and Changes

Market Trials in Different Regions

Market Requirements in Different Regions

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different regions

Sales Data for Market Competitors

Key Vendors and Disruptors Study

Supply Chain Competiveness

Value Chain Analysis

Some of the major objectives of this report:

1) To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market.

2. To provide insights about factors affecting market growth. To analyze the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analyses, etc.

3. To provide historically and forecast revenue of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

4. Country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

5. To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

6. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

7. Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market.

Research Methodology: Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key Questions Answered:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading segments of the global market?

How will the global market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

What is the nature of competition in the global market?

What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the market?

