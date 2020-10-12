BusinessHealthIndustriesInternationalSci-Tech
2020 Electric Vehicles in Utilities Market Report- Opportunities, Segmentation, Regional Insights, Key Trends, Demand | Panasonic, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, Tesla
ReportsnReports added Latest Electric Vehicles in Utilities Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Electric Vehicles in Utilities Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Electric Vehicles in Utilities Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
Panasonic, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, Tesla, GS Yuasa, Toshiba, BYD, CATL, GM, Volkswagen, Nissan, BMW, Ford, Toyota, Honda, Daimler, Tata/JLR, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, SAIC, BAIC, ABB, Shell, EVgo, ChargePoint, Pod Point, AeroVironment, Chargemaster, Schneider, Blink Charging
Table of Contents
PLAYERS 3
TRENDS 4
Utility sector trends 4
Technology trends 5
Macroeconomic themes 6
Regulatory themes 8
VALUE CHAIN 10
Batteries 10
Assembly 12
Charging stations 13
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 15
Growth forecasts for EVs 15
Electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) deployment on the rise 16
Mergers and acquisitions 19
Timeline 22
IMPACT OF EVS ON POWER UTILITIES 23
COMPANIES SECTION 25
Energy companies 25
Listed automotive companies 26
Private automotive companies 30
TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 31
GLOSSARY 33
APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 35