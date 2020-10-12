Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market (COVID – 19 Updates) 2020 to See Stunning Growth Worldwide, Leading Players -Becton Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux SA, Bruker, Charles River, Danaher, Don Whitley Scientific Limited, Merck KGaA, Neogen Corporation

To understand the market in depth, Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market research report is the perfect solution. With the specific base year and the historic year, estimations and calculations are performed in the report. This industry analysis report is generated with the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology. This global market research report studies the market at regional and global level by considering major geographical areas. The analysis and forecasting of market data using best statistical and coherent models, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major accomplishing factors in this Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market report.

Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.45 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.48 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Increasing Food Safety Concerns.

Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market, By Product (Instruments, Reagents and kits, Consumables), Method (Growth-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing, Cellular Component-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing, Nucleic Acid-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing, Viability-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing, Other Rapid Microbiology Testing Methods), Application (Clinical Disease Diagnosis, Food & Beverage Testing, Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing, Environmental Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Testing, Research Applications, Other Applications), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories & Hospitals, Food & Beverage Companies, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa). – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors: Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global rapid microbiology testing market are Abbott., Becton Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux SA, Bruker, Charles River, Danaher, Don Whitley Scientific Limited, Merck KGaA, Neogen Corporation, Quidel Corporation, Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., Sartorius Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, TSI, Vivione Biosciences Inc., ERBA Diagnostics,Vedalab, Rtalabs, Shimadzu Corporation., Pall Corporation., Mocon, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market

The rapid microbiology testing is the technology that allows the user to get microbiology test results faster compared with traditional methods (Such as rapid detection of malaria, rapid detection of Mycobacterium tuberculosis etc.)

Key Developments in the Market:

In October, 2017, Abbott Acquired Alere to become market leader. Abbott gains leadership in the USD 5.5 billion point of care segment broadens diagnostics footprint and enhances access to fast-growing diagnostics channels.

In July, 2014, the market leader in molecular testing of blood cultures is AdvanDx, which has been acquired by OpGen, Inc. with a family of FDA approved and CE marked rapid molecular tests for use with the company’s Acuitas MDRO Gene tests and bioinformatics for multi-drug resistant organisms.

Competitive Analysis: Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market

The global rapid microbiology testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of rapid microbiology testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Global rapid microbiology testing market is an Advanced Technology.

Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases.

Funding, Research Grants, and Public-Private Investments.

Increasing Food Safety Concerns.

Market Restraints:

Reimbursement Policies are Unfavorable.

High cost of the Rapid microbiology testing devices.

The substitute products of rapid test point of care devices can be the restraints

