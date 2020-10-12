Automotive Interior Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), by Component (Central Console, Cockpit Module, Dome Module, Door Panel, Interior Lighting, Infotainment System, and Automotive Seats), and By Geography

Automotive Interior Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 249.03 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Automotive Interior Market is segmented by vehicle type, component, and geography. Vehicle type segment is estimated to experience the significant growth of passenger cars sub-segment. This growth is attributed to higher adoption growth of high-end electronics and advanced systems in passenger cars and larger volume of passenger vehicles. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Rising demand for interior styling, cabin comfort, perceived quality, and convenience features is trending the overall Automotive Interior Market. However, the high cost of advanced interior components will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. A rapid increase in spending capability of consumers on automotive interior styling and components, because of increasing consumer disposable income in developing economies such as India and China will fuel the Automotive Interior Market in APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Automotive Interior Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the vehicle type, component, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Automotive Interior Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as Canada Automobile Association (CAA), Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Automotive Interior Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Automotive Interior Market globally

Key Players in the Automotive Interior Market Are:

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Magna International Inc.

• Lear Corporation

• Continental

• Johnson Electric

• Visteon Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Calsonic Kansei Corporation

• Tachi-S Co. Ltd.

• Toyota Boshoku Corporation

• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

• Faurecia S.A.

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Manufacturers of automotive interior components

• Automobile manufacturers

• Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA)

• Automotive interior component material suppliers

• Automotive Interior Market Investors

• Traders and distributors of Automotive Interior market

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and component manufacturing associations

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Automotive Interior Market:

Research report categorizes the Automotive Interior Market based on vehicle type, component, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Automotive Interior Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Automotive Interior Market By Component

• Central Console

• Cockpit Module

• Dome Module

• Door Panel

• Interior Lighting

• Infotainment System

• Automotive Seats

Automotive Interior Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Interior Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Interior Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Interior Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Interior Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Interior Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Interior Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Interior Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Interior Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Interior by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Interior Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Interior Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Interior Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

