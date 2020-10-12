Automotive Upholstery Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Automotive Upholstery Market is expected to reach XX Billion by 2026 from 4.94 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



The automotive industry is continuously looking for weight reduction solutions, this is expected to drive market growth.

Automotive Upholstery market is segmented by upholstery materials, fabric type, vehicle type, application, integrated technology and geography. Seat cover sub segment is expected to gain the largest market share in forecast period. Increased vehicle production is estimated to fuel the seat cover market. Upholstery material segment is estimated to experience the significant growth of synthetic lather market. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Growing demand for advanced technologies and customized automotive interiors is trending the overall Automotive Upholstery market. However, volatility in raw material prices is expected to restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. The demand for luxury vehicles in this region is anticipated to grow due to the presence of countries like India and China, this will fuel the Automotive Upholstery market in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Automotive Upholstery market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the upholstery materials, fabric type, vehicle type, application, integrated technology, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Automotive Upholstery market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA), International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Automotive Upholstery market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Automotive Upholstery market globally

Key Players in the Automotive Upholstery Market Are:

• Toyota Boshoku Corporation

• Lear Corporation

• Grammer AG

• Faurecia S.A.

• Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A.

• Adient PLC

• Sage Automotive Interiors

• Seiren Co., Ltd

• Martur Automotive Seating Systems

• Acme Mills Company

• Borgers Se & Co. KGaA

• Haartz Corporation

• CMI Enterprises

• Eagle Ottawa LLC

• IMS Nonwoven

• Katzkin

• Naugahyde

• The Woodbridge Group

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Automotive interior manufacturers and component suppliers

• Automotive upholstery raw material suppliers

• Automotive Upholstery Market Investors

• Automotive interior upholstery manufacturers

• Automobile organizations/associations and experts

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Independent and authorized dealers

• Government and regulatory authorities

• The automobile industry and related end-user industries

The scope of the Automotive Upholstery Market:

Research report categorizes the Automotive Upholstery market based on, upholstery materials, fabric type, vehicle type, application, integrated technology and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Automotive Upholstery market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Automotive Upholstery Market, By Upholstery Materials

• Automotive Textiles

• Leather

• Plastic

• Smart Fabrics

• Synthetic Rubber

• Thermoplastic Polymers

Automotive Upholstery Market, By Fabric Type

• Non-Woven

• Woven

Automotive Upholstery Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Upholstery Market, By Integrated Technology

• Conventional

• Smart Seats

• Ventilated

Automotive Upholstery Market, By Application

• Carpets

• Dashboards

• Roof Liners

• Seat Covers

• Sun Visors

• Trunk Liners

Automotive Upholstery Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Upholstery Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Upholstery Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Upholstery Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Upholstery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Upholstery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Upholstery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Upholstery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Upholstery by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Upholstery Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Upholstery Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Upholstery Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

