Global Automotive Glazing Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Global Automotive Glazing Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 11.2 % during forecast period.

The industry is expected to be driven by technological advancement along with larger integration of IoT in the systems. Nowadays, traditional glasses are getting exchanged with polycarbonate based glazing. Polycarbonates are scratch-resistant and ensure minimal degradation of material owing to change in weather and temperature. This has led to extensive scale usage in automotive widescreens. However, the high pricing of polycarbonate is hindering the growth of automotive glazing market globally.

Additionally, a major trend noticed in the industry is the integration of sensors in windscreens. As such, glazing has become progressively complex. The trend is expected to see product level advancement. Multifunctional glazing is another key trend in this market. In a few vehicles, glass roof with electro apparent panoramic roof and solar module are fitted. Various automobile manufacturers are betting high on technology.

Passenger cars segment is estimated to hold major revenue share in the automotive glazing market globally. Increasing demand for passenger vehicles in developing and developed economies is expected to boost the segment growth. Growing demand for glass sunroofs in

The sidelites segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate based on application, during the forecast period. The major factor driving the demand for automotive glazing, by polycarbonate, is the increasing focus on weight reduction by OEMs. The polycarbonate usage in sidelite will reduce the weight significantly, particularly in buses, as it covers the largest surface area.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific registered maximum sales of automotive glazing in 2018. The trend is likely to continue during the forecast period, with the Asia Pacific registering the fastest growth. Various glazing manufacturers rightly see the APAC as industry’s new center of gravity. The region sells the majority of light vehicles and passenger cars than other regions in the globe. The Asia Pacific region registered XX% higher sales of lightweight vehicle than the whole of Europe combined.

China Automotive Glazing Summit 2019 will emphasis on China’s automotive glazing market, explore the development trend and core technologies of automotive glazing in the era of new mobility, and provide a professional exchange platform for participants with the most cutting-edge technical interpretation and practice sharing, pointing at building the core competitiveness of automotive glazing and promoting the development of the whole automotive industry.

Key development in the market for automotive glazing: In December 2018, Covestro started to build a new manufacturing line for polycarbonate films at Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate, Thailand. With this new capacity, the company will help the fast-growing demand in the Asia Pacific and strengthen its position as a market leader. The project is the first step in a global capacity upsurge for Covestro´s polycarbonate film production.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Glazing Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Automotive Glazing Market.

Scope of the Global Automotive Glazing Market

Global Automotive Glazing Market, by Product

• Laminated Glass

• Tempered Glass

• Polycarbonate

Global Automotive Glazing Market, by Application

• Front Windshield

• Rear Windshield

• Sidelites

• Sunroof

Global Automotive Glazing Market, by End-Use

• Passenger Cars

• LCV

• HCV

Global Automotive Glazing Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Automotive Glazing Market

• Covestro

• Freeglass

• SABIC

• Webasto

• Idemitsu Kosan

• Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics

• Trinseo

• Teijin

• Chi Mei Corporation

• Krd Sicherheitstechnik

• AGC

• Central Glass

• Xinyi Glass

• Guardian Industries

• Nippon Sheet Glass

• Fuyao Glass Industry

• Saint-Gobain

• Sumitomo Corporation

• Evonik

• Corning Incorporated

• Sisecam Group

• Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co. Ltd

