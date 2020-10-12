Global Automotive Safety System Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Technology, On-highway, Off-highway, Electric Vehicle, Offering, and Region.

Global Automotive Safety System Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.



The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Overview:

Safety is one of the major factors for the driver and the passenger while traveling. Automotive safety is the practice of designing and construction of the safety systems of the vehicle, as per the standards and regulations recommended by the government agencies and transport authorities of the across the world. The main aim of the automotive safety systems is to avoid accidents, minimize the incidence, and impact of the accidents. Present-day vehicles are equipped with both passive and active safety systems to protect both passengers and drivers from accidents.

The key players of the market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch, ZF Group, and Denso Corporation, and other major players are studied in the report. The North America market has the largest number of automobiles per person and manufacturer in this region is focusing on the R&D, pricing of a safety component, and challenging factor of the market. For instance, Continental AG invested USD 59 million for building a new R&D center in Queretaro, Mexico. The research staff in the center is expected to focus on developing hardware and software for several ADAS features. So, the automotive market is expected to witness better-quality and advanced safety features in the future.

Market Dynamics:

Safety is one of the biggest factors while purchasing a new car however it is related to high cost. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is built in a variety of high-tech sensors. This technology helps in avoiding sudden jerks or reducing the number of injuries, and deaths related to an accident. According to the European Council, all the new cars in the European market need to be equipped with advanced safety systems, with advanced emergency braking systems, tire pressure monitoring systems, lane-keeping assistance systems, and intelligent speed assistance systems, by 2027. Under the World Health Organization (WHO), about 1.35 million people die each year, due to road accidents. To overcome this situation, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO 26262), and Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE J3061), has come up with strict vehicle safety and security standards.

The introduction of autonomous vehicles would generate lucrative growth opportunities for automotive safety system providers. Autonomous vehicles contain advanced safety features, like night vision systems, intelligent park assist systems, driver monitoring systems, adaptive front lights, automatic emergency braking systems, and adaptive cruise control systems. Thus, with the increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles, the automotive safety system market revenue is expected to rise considerably.

On the other hand, the increase in the production cost of the vehicles, due to the installation of these advanced systems is one of the biggest hurdles in the path of the automotive safety system market growth. Technological advancements in the safety features of the vehicles require heavy investment in R&D, which, in order, increases the total cost of the vehicles.

Market Segmentation:

The North America market was account for the largest market share of the global market studied by 2018 and its demand and supply analysis with the pricing effect is covered in the report by region. Especially in the U.S., as most of the new-generation passenger cars are expected to be equipped with adaptive cruise control (ACC) and blind-spot detection (BSD), as standard features. The number of automobiles in the U.S. is almost equal to the population there. This large population, together with one of the world’s best road infrastructure, forces automakers to manufacture high powered vehicles for this market. The report has focused precisely on the U.S. and Canada in the North America region. The European market produces some of the most advanced and technologically innovative automobiles which invariably lead to better and faster cars. The Asia Pacific region is said to be the major automotive market by the sheer number of automobiles manufactured and sold. Thus, this region has the highest vehicle population.

Recent Development:

ZF developed automotive industry’s lightest fabric housing knee airbag modules for improving the vehicle occupant safety. The company will launch the same with a major vehicle manufacturer in early 2019.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Safety System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Safety System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Safety System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by by application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Safety System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Automotive Safety System Market

Global Automotive Safety System Market, By Technology

• Active Safety System

o Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS)

o Automatic Emergency Breaking (AEB)

o Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

o Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)

o Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

o Lane Departure Warning Systems (LDW)

o Tire Pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

o Traction Control System (TCS)

o Forward-Collision Warning (FCW)

• Passive Safety System

o Seatbelts

o Airbags

o Active Hood Lifters

o Pedestrian Protection Airbag

o Whiplash Protection System

Global Automotive Safety System Market, By On-highway

• Passenger Cars (PC)

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Buses

• Trucks

Global Automotive Safety System Market, By Off-highway

• Agriculture Vehicle

• Construction Vehicle

Global Automotive Safety System Market, By Electric Vehicle

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Global Automotive Safety System Market, By Offering

• Hardware

• Software

Global Automotive Safety System Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Automotive Safety System Market

• Autoliv Inc.

• Takata Corporation

• Nihon Plast Co., Ltd.

• Delphi Automotive Plc.

• ZF TRW

• Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

• Lear Corporation

• Hyundai Mobis

• Grammer AG

• Johnson Controls

• Toyota Boshoku

