Global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Application, Messaging Platform, Traffic, Industry and Geography

Global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market are expected to reach US$ 83.65 Billion by 2026 from US$ XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market is segmented by application, by messaging platform, traffic, industry and by geography. Application are divided into Inquiry and Search Related Services, CRM Services, Notifications and Alerts, Authentication Services, Promotional and Marketing Services, Voting and Entertainment, Pushed Content Services, Interactive Messages. Based on the massaging platform market is splits into Cloud API Messaging Platform, Traditional and Managed Messaging Platform. Industry is classified as BFSI, Telecom and IT, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Tourism, Retail and ecommerce, Healthcare, Government, Logistics and Utilities. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Changing customer communication behaviour is driving the development of the growth of premium A2P and P2A SMS market. SMS remains a key mobile communications platform for enterprises to extend consumers and employees. It is not much expensive, ubiquitous on devices, reliable, and quick. Challenge in the market is telecom operators are facing trouble to understand the eco system of the market. Multiple operator sees no difference between P2P SMS and A2P SMS. This is as of the fact that technology remains same in both the communication mode P2P SMS and A2P SMS.

Based on messaging platform, cloud API messaging platform segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This messaging platform provides two type of communication channel that is simple and effective which is useful to the enterprise in many aspects like OTP verification, billing, and notification and archiving. This is as of the rapid use and benefits associated with it which increases the higher CAGR in forecasting period.

On the basis of traffic, multi-country is expected to dominate the premium A2P and P2A messaging market and holds the largest market share. Traffic is less in volume but high in revenue for the mobile network operator. Traffic holds the largest market share in IT & telecom, travel, tourism, and social site authentication.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is one of the highest growth regions in the forecasting period. Intense development in regulations and technologies gain the great benefit to all the stakeholders present in the market ecosystem in this region.

Key players operates on the market are, CLX Communications, AT&T, Tata Communications, Infobip, Mahindra Comviva, SAP SE, Dialogue Communications, Beepsend, Twilio, Tyntec, NetSize, Route Mobile Limited, Dimoco, MobiWeb, Retarus.

The scope of the Global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market:

Global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market, By Application

• Inquiry and Search Related Services

• CRM Services

• Notifications and Alerts

• Authentication Services

• Promotional and Marketing Services

• Voting and Entertainment

• Pushed Content Services

• Interactive Messages

Global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market, By Messaging Platform

• Cloud API Messaging Platform

• Traditional and Managed Messaging Platform

Global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market, by Traffic

• National

• Multi-Country

Global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market, by Industry

• BFSI

• Telecom and IT

• Media and Entertainment

• Travel and Tourism

• Retail and eCommerce

• Healthcare

• Government

• Logistics and Utilities

Global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market, By Geography

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market

• CLX Communications

• AT&T

• Tata Communications

• Infobip

• Mahindra Comviva

• SAP SE

• Dialogue Communications

• Beepsend

• Twilio

• Tyntec

• NetSize

• Route Mobile Limited

• Dimoco

• MobiWeb

• Retarus

