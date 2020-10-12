Global Precision Medicine Software Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Delivery Mode, End User, Application, Region.

Global Precision Medicine Software Market was valued US$ 1.15 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.8 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 11.77% during forecast period.

Latest advancements in applications of big data technologies for exact detection of diseases will positively impact the precision medicine market share during the forecast period. Big data analytics are beneficial in chronic disease management. Moreover, software also provides improved clinical workflow. Introduction of such software that usually has improved capacity to store huge amount of genetic data ensuring faster patient recovery will be helpful for the precision medicine industry growth. Also, key industry players focus their efforts on improvement of software that supports drug discovery processes. Software specifically designed to develop precision medicines applied in treatment of chronic diseases as well as genetic diseases ensuring quick patient recovery will expand the precision medicine market size in upcoming years.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

According to Application, Oncology segment was holding the largest share of Precision Medicine Software Market in 2017. Large share of this segment can be recognized to the growing occurrence of cancer, rising funding in cancer research, capable applications of precision medicine in oncology research, and better investments by government organizations in precision medicine software.

North American market was holding the largest share of precision medicine software in 2017. North America in the precision medicine software market can be attributed to factors like growing HCIT investments in the region, presence of regulatory mandates supporting market growth in US, and growing digitalization and favorable funding initiatives by the Canadian government.

Industry players implement tactical decisions that supports them with competitive advantage. As, in January 2018, Roche entered into collaboration with Syapse. Sypase is a leading precision medicine company with wide-ranging product portfolio. This collaboration will extend Roche’s precession medicine portfolio which will increase company’s revenue share in the market.

Large academic medical centers and professional societies are already promoting from partnerships with IT start-up companies dedicated on precision medicine. Not only does the implementation of these specific platforms help further the advances in precision medicine, but these relationships substitute the competitive environments which will help driving innovation to new heights.

Future of the precision medicine marketplace is a bright one. Because of relatively limited adoption rate the opportunities for precision medicine growth and integration in a different array of technologies makes this an area worth watching and one we look forward to exploring further.

This report aims at answering several characteristics of global precision medicine market with the help of key factors driving the market, restraints and challenges which can possibly prevent the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to figure out the future insight of the market expansion. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the key ecosystem players and key policies & developments taking place in this market. The research study reflects the market share analysis for a complete understanding of global precision medicine market and measures the factors governing the same.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding precision medicine software market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in precision medicine software market.

Scope of Global Precision Medicine Software Market:

Global Precision Medicine Software Market by Delivery Mode:

• On-Premises

• Cloud-Based

Global Precision Medicine Software Market by End User:

• Healthcare Providers

• Research Centers

• Government Institutes

• Pharmaceutical

• Biotechnology Companies

Global Precision Medicine Software Market by Application:

• Oncology

• Immunology

• CNS

• Respiratory

Global Precision Medicine Software Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Includes:

• Syapse, Inc.

• 2bPrecise LLC

• Foundation Medicine, Inc.

• Fabric Genomics

• SOPHiA GENETICS SA

• PierianDx, Inc

• N-of-One, Inc.

• Human Longevity, Inc.

• Translational Software, Inc

• Sunquest Information Systems Inc

• Gene42, Inc.

• LifeOmic Health, LLC

• NantHealth, Inc

• Tempus Labs, Inc.

• Flatiron Health, Inc.

• IBM Watson Group

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

