Market Scenario

Global Practice Management System Market Key Trends (2017-2018) _ by Product (Integrated and Standalone), Component (Software and Services), Delivery Mode (Cloud-Based, Web-Based and On-Premise), Application, End User and Geography

Practice Management System market growth are increasing need of digitization of documents and databases, a rise of IT sector, encouraging federal initiatives to merge health records on a single platform, need for integrated care system, and rising federal incentives.

Global Practice Management System Market is expected to reach USD 417.27 Million by 2024 from USD 215.35 Million in 2016 at CAGR of 8.62%.

Global Practice Management System Market Key Trends, By Product:

• Integrated

• Standalone

Global Practice Management System Market Key Trends, By Component:

• Software

• Services

Global Practice Management System Market Key Trends, By Delivery Mode:

• Cloud-Based

• Web-Based

• On-Premise

Global Practice Management System Market Key Trends, By End-User:

• Physicians

• Pharmacists

• Diagnostic Labs

Global Practice Management System Market Key Trends, By Geography:

• North America Practice Management System Market

• Europe Practice Management System Market

• Asia Pacific Practice Management System Market

• Middle East & Africa Practice Management System Market

• Latin America Practice Management System Market

Global Practice Management System Market Key Trends- Market Size

