Global Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, End Use, Technologies and Region.

Global Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ 5.1 Bn.

Market Definition:

Point of Sale (PoS) system helps consumers to complete payments rapidly and more efficiently during peak hours and aid organizations gain a competitive benefit in the market. A point of sale (PoS) receipt printer is a acute device in point of sale system, commonly used in retail sector to print credit card slips and customer receipts.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The MMR report estimates the growth rate and the market value based on Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer dynamics, development inducing factors.

The high growth of the E-commerce industry:

The e-commerce industry has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, particularly in emerging economies like India and China. A poS receipt has major applications in the E-commerce industry from product bills to warehouse applications. Therefore, the high growth of the E-commerce industry is expected to drive the global market for point of sale (PoS) receipt printer growth during the forecast period.

The emergence of erasable and color printing:

Various companies are focused on new ways to reduce the wastage of paper, thus manufacturers have already started financing in new technologies to produce innovative products. Erasable printing is one such technology undergrowth, which can be used to reduce paper wastage through reuse. Also, color printers are expected to gain significant traction in the market, which is currently dominated by black and white printers. The emergence of erasable and color printing is a major opportunity for PoS receipt printer market.

Strict regulatory policies regarding printing:

Many economies have imposed strict regulatory policies on printing, to curb pollution and wastage of paper. Such restrictions have compelled industrial users to adopt E-receipts and E-billing since they are more securing, convenient, informative, and less time-consuming. Additionally, emergence cloud-based PoS is expected to hinder the global point of sale (PoS) receipt printer market growth over 2020-2027.

Market Segment:

The report covers the segments in the Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer markets such as type, end-use, and technologies. By end-use, the retail segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.X% and anticipated to hold the highest market size of US$ XX.X Mn during the forecast period because of the entry of new players in the global market. Additionally, speculation is being made in apparel and fashion retail stores in APAC, which is expected to increase the demand of PoS receipt printer.

Regional Analysis:

North America accounted for over XX.1% of the global revenue share in 2019 because of growing adoption PoS machines in the restaurant industry is expected to drive the regional market growth in the upcoming future.

According to the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration), the BPA used in thermal printers poses a risk of health hazards, particularly for employees working as cashiers. Therefore, governments around the world, primarily in economies such as Japan, Canada, and the US, are imposing bans on BPA. This ban is further restricting the growth of the POS printers market.

Recent Developments:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, cost, and revenue. Such as, in Feb 2019, Bixolon launched SPP–A200, a thermal mobile printer, which brings flexible terminal printing to the Miura-M020 Pin Entry Device.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer Market

Global Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer Market, By Type

• Desktop Receipt Printer

• Mobile Receipt Printer

Global Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer Market, By Technologies

• Thermal

• Impact/Dot Matrix

• Inkjet

Global Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer Market, By End-Use

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Warehouse / Distribution

• Entertainment

• Others (Field Service, Government, Transportation, etc.)

Global Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer Market

• Bixolon Co., Ltd.

• Citizen Systems Europe GmbH

• Seiko Epson Corp.

• HP Development Company, L.P.

• Posiflex Technology, Inc.

• POS-X

• Star Micronics, Inc.

• Transact Technologies, Inc.

• TVS Electronics

• ZIH Corp

• Fujitsu

• Toshiba Tec

