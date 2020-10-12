Global Playout Automation and Channel in a Box Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By End User, Channel Application, and Geography

Global Playout Automation and Channel in a Box Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Playout automation and channel in a box involve investigation of videos and content production through the insertion of advertisements, logos, and overlays. It is used by channel operators for broadcasting purposes.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding playout automation and channel-in-a-box market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in playout automation and channel-in-a-box market.

Playout automation and channel-in-a-box technologies are widely used in radio and television to manage graphics and quality of the content being delivered to the viewers. Increasing demand for economical ownership, advanced channel presentation, and simplicity of operations are some major factors that are expected to drive the market in forecast period. Moreover, smooth integration with current infrastructure, high customization level, and continuous technological advancements are viable to propel the demand for playout automation and channel-in-a-box market. Furthermore, growing population and number of television viewers can also augment the market growth during the forecast period.

However, with the development of interactive playout automation and channel-in-a-box market, the broadcasters have shifted their focus to advance channel broadcasting and playout solutions, as it decreases overall costs and power consumption. However, complex integration structures, and lack knowledge about latest technologies among end-users is hampering the market growth.

Entertainment and cartoons & lifestyle segments are estimated to grow during the forecast period, owing to quality of channel presentation, develop operational efficiency, and technological advancements of these solutions. However, the news segment has held the largest share in the global playout automation and channel-in-a-box market in 2017, due to its dynamic nature of operation, wherein a lot of activities are being performed concurrently. International broadcasters segment is expected to the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing number of channels and fierce competition to develop channel presentation.

Europe has held the largest share in the global playout automation and channel-in-a-box market in 2017. However, Latin America is estimated to witness significant growth in the playout automation and channel-in-a-box market owing to growing number of television channels and the need to expand channel presentation quality for addressing the demands of channel watchers. Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest adoption of playout automation and channel-in-a-box market.

Scope of the Global Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market

Global Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market by End User

• National Broadcasters

• International Broadcasters

Global Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market by Channel Application

• Entertainment

• News

• Sports

• Cartoons & Lifestyle

Global Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market

• Imagine Communications Corp.

• Pebble Beach Systems

• Evertz Microsystems, Ltd.

• Harmonic, Inc.

• Cinegy LLC

• Grass Valley USA LLC

• Playbox Technology

• Anyware Video Corp.

• Pixel Power Ltd.

• Florical Systems

• Snell Limited

• Cinegy Llc

• Anyware Video Corp

• Athensa Corp

• Aveco S.R.O

• Axel Technology Pvt.Ltd

• Broadstream Solutions Pvt.Ltd.

• Dayang Technology Devolopment Inc

• Hardata Ltd.

• Leightronix Ltd.

• Orad Communications ltd.

Global Playout Automation and Channel in a Box Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/25184

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business