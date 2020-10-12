Global Physical Security Information Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Applications and Region.

Global Physical Security Information Management Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.6% during a forecast period.

Global Physical Security Information Management Market, By Region

Market Definition:

Physical security information management (PSIM) is a technology solution that offers a platform and applications created to integrate multiple distinct security applications and devices and control them through one complete user interface.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market dynamics:

The global physical security information management market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps to understand developing market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the global physical security information management market. Some of the factors like drivers and restraints are illustrated below; their detailed explanation is discussed in the MMR report with other supporting.

PSIM provide complete scenario awareness to effectively manage any security, business-related, or emergency situation in real-time through any industry driving the demand across the world. Growth in the market is projected on account of rising demand for integrated IT and physical security systems coupled with increasing adoption in various end-use sectors. The growing focus on the expansion of smart cities and government initiatives such as safe city programs are expected to contribute to the growing adoption of PSIM software and services across the world.

Market segmentation:

The report covers the segments in the PSIM market such as type, and application. Based on type, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during forecast period. Because of high adoption of consulting services and analytics-as-a-service that provides both quality service and convenience to end-users.

Regional Analysis:

North America physical security information management market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX Mn by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. The huge presence of third-party sellers and SIs and rapidly growing demand for PSIM solutions by various enterprises across many industries are expected to drive the regional market. Also, the growing adoption of physical security information management solutions in smart city projects and in many city surveillance projects cropping up in developing and developed nations is expected to propel the regional market during the forecast period.

Competitive analysis:

The reports offer industrial developments in the physical security information management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various market players are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others like patents and events. In June 2019, CNL Software Ltd partners with MOBOTIX to highlight the advanced features of PSIM software at IFSEC Global 2019. This organization will move further to develop PSIM software with innovative features.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Physical Security Information Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Physical Security Information Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Physical Security Information Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Physical Security Information Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Physical Security Information Management Market

Global Physical Security Information Management Market, By Type:

• Services

• Software

Global Physical Security Information Management Market, By Application:

• BFSI

• Transportation and Logistics

• Government and Defense

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Energy and Utility

• Others

Global Physical Security Information Management Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Physical Security Information Management Market

• Advancis Software & Services GmbH

• AxxonSoft, Inc.

• CNL Software Ltd

• Ela-soft GmbH

• Genetec Inc.

• Hexagon AB

• HID Global Corporation

• Intergrated Security Manufacturing Ltd.

• Prysm Software

• Tyco International PLC

• Verint Systems Inc.

• VidSys, Inc.

