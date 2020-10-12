Global Cryogenic Vials Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Material, Capacity, End-user and Region.

Global Cryogenic Vials Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ 5.2 Bn.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Cryogenic vials are used for the long term storage of samples and are careful to be the best and most leak-resistant for this purpose. It is highly beneficial for the storage of many specimens and different biological materials at ultra-low temperatures.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for cryogenic vials market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The demand for cryogenic vials is growing significantly from contract research organizations and biopharmaceutical companies. Cryogenic vials are used in biopharmaceutical supply chains for drug products, safe logistics and transport of vaccines and raw materials.

Additionally, certain nucleic acids, cell suspensions, and proteins used in biopharmaceutical productions and developments are highly vulnerable to contamination and changes in temperature, which needs their transfer under cryogenic conditions. Therefore, the growing applications of cryogenic vials among biopharmaceutical companies will considerably influence cryogenic vials market growth during the forecast period.

Growing spends on R&D of new drugs by governments in major countries is providing a major fillip to demand cryogenic vials. Cryopreservation feature of cryogenic vials, mostly needed to animal tissues, preserve proteins, and cells at far below subzero temperature is also booming market demand. The cryogenic vials can securely store samples up to -196 degree centigrade.

The report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the segments to the growth of the cryogenic vials market size. Research institute segment was valued at US$ XX.20 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at US$ XX.41 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX.24% over the forecast period. The projecting applications for the cryogenic vials are for research organizations, drug manufacturers, healthcare institutions and others. Research organization segment is the most attractive segment witness high CAGR, by value as worldwide R&D activities are increasing rapidly.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the cryogenic vials market, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the MEA. North America is expected to continue to hold the largest XX% share in cryogenic vials market because of the economically viable manufacturing conditions and very favourable trade conditions. The APAC is also speculated to be a promising regional market during the forecast timeline, thanks to the growing industrialization. Owing to the presence of a major market company named, Starlab International, the European region is also predicted to record a decent CAGR during 2019-2027. MEA and South America are also projected to witness a modest growth rate for the cryogenic vials market.

In recent years, major players in the cryogenic vials market have taken several strategic measures, such as facility expansions and partnerships. In Aug 2017, SiO2 Medical Products, Inc. and Sanaria Inc. have entered into a partnership agreement to develop, manufacture and supply cryogenic vials for Sanaria’s malaria vaccine.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cryogenic Vials Marketincluding all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cryogenic Vials Marketdynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Cryogenic Vials Marketsize. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cryogenic Vials Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Cryogenic Vials Market

Global Cryogenic Vials Market, By Material

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

Global Cryogenic Vials Market, By Capacity

• More than 5ml

• 2-5ml

• Less than 2ml

Global Cryogenic Vials Market, By End-User

• Research Institute

• Healthcare organization

• Pharma / Biotechnological Manufacturer

Global Cryogenic Vials Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in the Global Cryogenic Vials Market

• Avantor Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Wheaton Holding Corporation

• Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

• BioCision, LLC

• Starlab International GmbH

• Argos Technologies, Inc.

• Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

• EZ BioResearch LLC

• CELLTREAT Scientific Products

• MicroAnalytix AU.

• Globe Scientific Inc.

• SiO2 Medical Products, Inc.

