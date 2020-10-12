Global Automotive Door Module Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Type, Sales Channel, Vehicles, and Region.

Global Automotive Door Module Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ 27.3 Bn.

Global Automotive Door Module Market

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

An automotive door module is a system of electronic and mechanical components that offers the functionality of door unlocking and locking in a vehicle. The developments in micro-controller based technologies have eased the performance features as it can deliver high precision.

The global automotive door module market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the MMR report, which helps the reader to understand market dynamics like drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at the global and regional level for the automotive door module market. Such as the penetration of the automotive door module design in the mainstream of the vehicle segment is growing because of the introduction of performance and a luxury vehicle with exclusive features in the cabin. These features contain car door lock, keyless entry system, soft door closure system, seat adjustment and control console, and other illuminating door lights.

The number of sensors is rising per vehicle, thanks to the growing demand for premium features, such as automatic airbag safety systems, door locking systems, retractable door handle, and others. Therefore, approximately 50% of the vehicle’s price is attributed to electronic components.

The MMR report covers all the trends playing a major role in the growth of the automotive door module market over the forecast period. The trend in both EU and USA is to upsurge the complexity of the door module by adding more electronic features required to drive all door loads and functions, with the option to connect the module to other car subsystems through standard automotive communication protocols.

By sales channel, the OEMs segment is expected to account for the largest XX.19% market share by 2027. The low replacement rate of the door module is expected to propel the OEMs segment at a rapid pace, thanks to the growing integration of the door module in nearly all light vehicles. Similarly, the MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the automotive door module market size.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the automotive door module market, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the MEA. APAC automotive door module market was valued at US$ XX.12 million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX.29 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.4% over 2019-2027. The major economies contributing to the automotive door module will be India, China, Japan, and South Korea. The R&D investment in these economies by leading manufacturers and OEMs will play an important role in the growth of the automotive door module market throughout the forecast period.

The research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the global automotive door module market. Also, the report covers recent developments in the market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Such as, in 2017, Magna international company has developed a new, ultralight door module that achieves 42.5% mass savings and can be used on nearly 70 % of the current market for light vehicles. (CNW Group/Magna International Inc.)

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Door Module Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Door Module Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Automotive Door Module Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Door Module Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Automotive Door Module Market

Global Automotive Door Module Market, by Type

• Parts

• Electronics

Global Automotive Door Module Market, by Sales Channel

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

Global Automotive Door Module Market, by Vehicles

• Passenger Cars

o Luxury

o Mid-size

o Premium

o SUV

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

o Buses & Coaches

o Heavy Trucks & Trailers

Global Automotive Door Module Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Automotive Door Module Market

• Magna International

• AGM Automotive

• Aisin Seiki

• Brose Fahrzeugteile

• DURA Automotive Systems

• Faurecia

• Inteva Products

• Kuster Holding GmbH

• Trinseo

• Electronics manufacturers

• Continental

• STMicroelectronics

• Gestamp

• Groupo Antolin

Major Table Automotive Door Module Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Automotive Door Module Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Automotive Door Module Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Automotive Door Module Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

