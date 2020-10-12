Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Technology, Implementation, Application, and Region.

Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems Market was valued US$ 4.5 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.50 % during a forecast period.

Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems Market

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

A wireless intrusion prevention system (WIPS) is a security network system that supervises, monitors, and controls the radio frequencies for the presence of unidentified access point, and prevent illegal intrusion prevention. The purpose to develop and design the wireless intrusion prevention system is to prevent the unauthorized network access to LAN connections and wireless peripherals.

Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems Market, Dynamics:

The growth of wireless networking and the number of new mobile computing devices have blurred the traditional boundaries between trusted and untrusted networks. It has shifted security priorities from the network perimeter to information protection and user security. It also automatically performs automated 24×7 wireless vulnerability monitoring and assessment by proactively and persistently scanning the wireless network for weak security.

With the introduction of technology and increase in IT infrastructure, most of the organization is increasing their productivity through wireless communication. It requires a large amount of database to store and access the information. Furthermore, the large databases are exposed to cyber-threats and are required to be safeguarded from unwanted breaches. An increase in awareness among the business enterprises and government legislation for secured wireless communication are forming popularity and reputed to be a better prospect during the forecast period.

On the other hand, some of the typical problems that new network and device technologies engender like incompatibilities and ongoing support issues are expected to limit the global wireless intrusion prevention systems market.

Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems Market, Segment Analysis:

There are three basic ways to deploy wireless intrusion prevention systems. The first, primarily found at the lower-end of the market, which is known as time slicing or time sharing. In the first type of deployment, the wireless access point does double duty, and offering network traffic with wireless connectivity while periodically scanning for rogue access points. In the second approach, it is known as integrated WIPS, a sensor, which is built into the authorized access point that continually scans radio frequencies and looking for unauthorized access points. In the third approach, sensors are deployed throughout a forming to monitor radio frequencies. The third approach is more expensive because it requires dedicated hardware.

In a hosted wireless intrusion prevention systems implementation, sensors are installed inside a private network. The server is hosted in secure data center, which can easily accessible on the Internet. Users can access the WIPS console from anywhere on the Internet. A hosted WIPS implementation is as secure as a network implementation. A hosted WIPS implementation requires a configuration because the sensors are programmed to automatically look for the server on the Internet over a secure connection. In a large organization, a hosted WIPS implementation simplifies deployment significantly because sensors connect to the server over the Internet without requiring any special configuration. The Hosted WIPS implementations are available in an on-demand, subscription-based software as a service model in the market.

Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems Market, Regional Analysis:

North America region held the XX% market share in the global wireless intrusion prevention systems market and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The presence of major market key players, mobile work force and increase in demand for high speed data services are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of the regional market growth. The rise in adoption of cloud based solutions among SME and large enterprises and developments in IT sector are majorly responsible factors for the growth in the region. The some of the prominent key players are constantly innovating in research and development to introduce cost effective wireless intrusion prevention systems.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems Market

Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems Market, By Technology

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems Market, By Implementation

• Network

• Hosted

Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems Market, By Application

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail & E-Commerce

• IT & Telecommunication

• Aerospace & Defense

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Others

Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems Market

• Fluke Corporation

• WatchGuard Technologies

• Vanderbilt Industries

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Mojo Network, Inc.

• McAfee

• Check Point

• Corero

• Dell Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Extreme Networks

• Symantec

• Metaflows, Inc.

• AT&T Incorporation

• Hewlett-Packard

• Aruba

Major Table Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

