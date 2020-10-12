Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Product, Industry and Region.

Global radio frequency integrated circuit market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.4% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Radio frequency integrated circuits (RFIC) are analog circuits which are normally works in the frequency range between 3 kHz to 2.4 GHz. RFICs are the functional blocks which enable every device ranging from cable television sets to mobile telephones to broadcast and receive data and signals.

Market Dynamics

The rapid growth of wireless communications services like radio frequency identification (RFID), personal communications services (PCS), analog and digital cellular telephony and more from past few years is resulted into the development of integrated circuit approaches in the radio frequency (RF) area, which is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Growing requirement of the wireless devices, optical and other high frequency applications, surge in the production and adoption of mobile phone with wide use of RFICs in these devices and increasing demand RFICs in wireless networks, radar and communications, wireless toll collection, keyless entry for cars, GPS navigation, asset tracking, remote tags, remote sensing and tuners in cable modems are expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period.

By product, transceiver, power amplifier and Wi-Fi segments projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Growth of the transceiver product is attributed to its wide scale adoption in radio communication applications. Radio frequency transceivers are commonly used in wireless devices. For instance, mobile phones use them to connect to cellular networks, which are driving the growth of market. Demand of high speed serial transceivers in communications, servers and in other electronic systems and switch towards wireless transceiver due to its cost benefits are expected to witness fast growth during forecast period. However, the growth of Wi-Fi and power amplifier is attributed to rising use of consumer electronics good and growing technological advancement in wireless communication standards for various applications. Increasing adoption of smart automation systems in home, industries and buildings is led to the increasing demand of RFIC chips in wireless communication applications.

By industry, consumer electronics segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growth is driven by growing market for consumer electronic industry across the globe. Wide scale adoption of RFIC chips in consumer electronic products such as Smartphone’s, smart TVs, consumer wearable’s, microwave ovens, headphone drivers and other consumer electronics products is driving the growth of market. Alternatively, telecommunication segment is also expected to witness fast growth during forecast period. The developments in next-generation wireless networks and deployment of 5G wireless infrastructure is creating potential opportunities for radio frequency integrated circuit manufacturing companies to make cost effective and high performing RFICs., which is further propelling the growth of market.

Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. This is owing to the ongoing advancements in next-generation technologies across the region. Extensive deployment of IoT based technologies and low-latency, ultra-reliable communications technologies is driving the growth of market in the region.

Increasing demand for the GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and other wireless services and growing regional electronics and communications industry is further propelling the growth of market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market

Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market, By Product

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth

• Proprietary

• ZigBee

• Power amplifier

• Transceiver

• Wireless USB

• GPS

• Others

Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market, By Industry

• Electronics

• Telecommunication

• Media & Broadcasting

• Automotive

• Government

• Others

Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market, Key Players

• Qualcomm Technologies Inc

• Cree, Inc

• Silicon Laboratories

• Infineon Technologies AG

• STMicroelectronics

• Qorvo, Inc

• OctoTech Inc

• Peak RF

• Skyworks Solutions Inc

• Analog Devices, Inc

• NXP Semiconductors

• Broadcom Inc

