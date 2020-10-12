Global Automotive Front End Module Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Component, by Vehicle, by Material and by Region.

Global Automotive Front End Module Market was valued US$ 60.24 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

Automotive Front-End Modules (FEMs) are multipiece assemblies that integrate a large number of components, which include forward lighting, radiators and cooling fans, Air Conditioning (A/C) condensers, Grille-Opening Reinforcement (GOR) panels, crumple zones, bumpers with decorative fascia, hood latches, electronics and wiring.

Driving factors of automotive front end module market are production of vehicles, rising demand for lightweight automotive front-end modules. Increase in demand and sales of commercial vehicles with technological advancements, government stringent emission norms, vehicle weight reduction and higher disposable incomes of the consumers are also amplify the growth of Automotive Front End Module Market. Rising primary safety from accidents and growing consumer preferences in application of front end module for passenger’s Vehicles have created huge demand in market for Automotive Front End Module Market. Vehicle parts modernization and emerging Aftermarket competitors can hamper the growth of Automotive Front End Module Market.

Global Automotive Front End Module Market is segmented into by component, by vehicle, by material and by region. Based on component, Automotive Front End Module Market is segmented into Radiator, Condenser, Core Support, Headlight, Front Grill, Bumpers, Fenders, Crash Management System & Others. In vehicle are parted into Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle & Heavy Commercial Vehicle. In Material are segmented into Steel, Plastic, Aluminium, Hybrid & Composites. Geographically, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Global industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026.

In terms of Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle segment is projected to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period. Future automobiles will need to satisfy stringent emission standards and the best way to do it with exciting technologies are also to reduce accidental damage. Increasing production, increasing trend safety feature with solid defense and demand for passenger are growing much higher than previous year which boost the demand for Automotive Front End Module Market.

In terms of Material, Composites segment shares the XX% market during the forecast period. Increase in production of passenger vehicle across the globe, rapid urbanization, rising drivers and passenger safety demanding more solid material. Composites material are ever-higher strength-to-weight ratios, corrosion resistivity, and workability features. Integration of additional functionality in components and saves assembly time, reduces costs, and lowers mass can create more opportunity in automotive front end module market.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economics and strong presence of manufacturers in Japan, South Korea, China, and India will boost the market in this region. Rise in disposal income, rapid changes in regulations to make transportation more advancing on the technology front and ever increasing population of this region will create more opportunity in Automotive Front End Module Market. China is the biggest producer of automobiles in the world and its government promoting the adoption of vehicles with higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Front End Module Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Front End Module Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Front End Module Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Front End Module Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Report Global Automotive Front End Module Market:

Global Automotive Front End Module Market: By Application

• Side Door Latch

• Hood Latch

• Tailgate Latch

• Back Seat Latch

Global Automotive Front End Module Market: By Material

• Electronic

• Non-Electronic

Global Automotive Front End Module Market: By Vehicle

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Front End Module Market: By region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analyzed in the Global Automotive Front End Module Market Report:

• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

• Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd.

• Kiekert AG

• Magna International

• Prabha Engineering Pvt. Ltd

• Strattec Security Co.

• U-Shin, Ltd.

• Shivani Locks Pvt. Ltd.

• Brose Fahrzeugteile Gmbh & Co.

• Inteva Products, Llc.

• Minda VAST Access Systems Pvt. Ltd.

• Inteva Products, LLC.

• Batsons Industries

• Wheel Movers Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Front End Module Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Front End Module Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Front End Module Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Front End Module Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Front End Module Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Front End Module Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Front End Module Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Front End Module by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Front End Module Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Front End Module Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Front End Module Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

