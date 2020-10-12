Global Password Management Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Access, Organization, End-user, and Region.

Global Password Management Market was valued US$ 632.98 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Password Management Market is segmented by type, access, organization, end user and region. Based on the type market is divided into self-service password management, privileged user password management. Access is classified as mobile devices, desktops & laptops, voice enabled password systems, others. Organization is splits into SMEs and large enterprises.

End user of password management markets are BFSI, education, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector & utilities, retail & wholesale distribution, telecom & IT, Others. Region wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Passwords proceed the authentication tool and a defense against attempts of unauthorized access. Key factor driving the markets are rising instances of attacks by hackers have increased concerns toward password security and this is helping in growing demand for password management solutions.

The password management products and solutions are deployed neither on-premise environment nor in hosted environment over cloud. The rapidly increasing cloud market presents a great opportunity in the hosted password management market. Low success of password self-service projects among end-users until currently is a key concern among industry players.

Major driver of password management system are rising network security threats, increased use of smart devices, and enlarged instances of attacks by hackers are improved anxieties toward password security and this is helping in growing demand for password management solutions. Threat from open-source password management software providers and lack of efficient security measurements are the major challenge for password management market.

In terms of type, Self-service password management make available features such as management and resetting of passwords to the employees without needing the help of helpdesks. The privileged password management solutions offer higher security to passwords by maintaining the passwords of privileged users.

The privileged password management arrange various methods including frequent randomization of passwords, automated password resets and privileged session recording. Privileged User Password Management segment is expected to be the fastest growing market. Based on end user, the BFSI segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for more than XX% market share in 2018, due to rising applications of password management solutions across end-use industries. However, constant technological advancements in fields of analytics, cloud, and BYOD trends are expected to provide a significant push to the regional market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Password Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Password Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Password Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Password Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Password Management Market:

Global Password Management Market, by Type:

• Self-service password management

• Privileged user password management

Global Password Management Market, by Access:

• Mobile devices

• Desktops & laptops

• Voice enabled password systems

• Others

Global Password Management Market, by Organization:

• Small & medium organization

• Large Enterprise

Global Password Management Market, by End-user:

• BFSI

• Education

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Public sector & utilities

• Retail & wholesale distribution

• Telecom & IT

• Others

Global Password Management Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Password Management Market:

• Google Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Fastpass Corporation

• Knowledge Secure Systems Ltd.

• Hitachi ID Systems, Inc.

• Sonicwall Inc.

• SailPoint Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Avatier Corporation

• NetIQ Corporation

• Courion Corporation

• CA Technologies, Inc.

• Dell Sonicwall

• FastPass Corp.

• IBM Corp.

• NetIQ Corp

