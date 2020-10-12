Global Optical Fiber Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Mode, by Type, by Industry Vertical, by Application, and by Geography

Global Optical Fiber Market was valued US$ 9.38 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 20.09 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.51% during a forecast period 2020-2027.

Global Optical Fiber Market Drivers and Restrains:

An optical fiber is a thin strand of plastic or glass specifically used to transmit messages via light. These strands are bundled together in a protective sheath or cover and the entire assembly is often referred to as fiber optic cable.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Since its invention in the early 1970s, the use of and demand for optical fiber have grown tremendously. The uses of optical fiber today are quite numerous. With the explosion of information traffic due to the Internet, e-commerce, computer networks, multimedia, voice, data, and video, the need for a transmission medium with the bandwidth capabilities for handling such vast amounts of information is paramount. Fiber optics, with its comparatively infinite bandwidth, has proven to be the solution.

Optical fiber systems have many advantages over metallic-based communication systems such as long-distance signal transmission, large bandwidth, light weight & small diameter, non-conductivity, Security, and optical fiber is designed for various applications &needs. These advantages are boosting the demand for optical fibers over forecast period.

However, high installation cost & growth in wireless communication systems, and used in the development of the new fabrication technologies are projected to hamper the growth of the global optical fiber market.

Global Optical Fiber Market Segmentation Analysis:

Global Optical Fiber Market is segmented by mode, by type, by industry vertical, by application, and by geography.

By mode, the multi-mode segment held highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Multi-mode segment has a wider diameter than a single mode, it can capture light from the light source and pass it to the receiver with a high level of efficiency. The major benefits of multimode fiber are it is relatively easy to work because of its larger core size, it can be used with both lasers and LEDs as sources; and coupling losses are less than those of the single-mode fiber.

By type, the plastic optical fiber type segment is expected to hold largest market share during the forecast period. Plastic optical fiber is inexpensive and the installation is very simple. Plastic optical fibers allow less signal attenuation than glass fibers. Attenuation is affected by inherent material properties of the fiber optic, such as absorption, scattering, and impurities.

Global Optical Fiber Market Geographical Analysis:

By geography, market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA& Africa and Latin America. APAC held 32.5% market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period owing to technological advancements and increasing digitization in SMEs and large enterprises.

Moreover, various initiatives such as smart cities and increasing application of fiber optics in medical sector across countries, such as China, Japan, and India are propelling the market growth in this region. APAC is followed by North America and Europe.

However, North America is expected hold with 28.6% market share over forecast period. Various factors such increasing application of optical fiber in IT & Telecommunication, growing demand for high bandwidth communication and rising government initiatives towards deployment of fiber optics are propelling the market growth in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Optical Fiber Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Optical Fiber Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Optical Fiber Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Optical Fiber Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Optical Fiber Market

Global Optical Fiber Market by Mode

• Single Mode

• Multi-Mode

• Plastic Optical Fiber

Global Optical Fiber Market by Type

• Glass Optical Fiber

• Plastic Optical Fiber

Global Optical Fiber Market by Industry Vertical

• Telecom & IT

• Public Sector

• Healthcare

• Energy & Utilities

• Aerospace & Defense

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Optical Fiber Market by Application

• Premises

• Sensors

• Telecom

• Industrial

• Security

• Metropolitan

• Fiber Optic Lighting

• Cable Antenna Television (CATV)

• Military

• Utility

Global Optical Fiber Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Optical Fiber Market

• Fujikura Ltd.

• Corning Incorporated

• Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

• Finolex Cables Ltd.

• Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

• Amphenol Corporation

• AFL

• The Prysmian Group

• Finisar Corporation

• Broadcom Limited

• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

• Nexans S.A.

• Birla Furukawa Fiber Optics Private Limited

• Alcatel Lucent

• Reflex Photonics, Inc.

• OFS Fitel

• Tata Communications Ltd.

• Yangtze Optical Fiber

• Cable Joint Stock Limited Company

