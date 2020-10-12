Global Open Stack Service Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Organization Size, Vertical and by Geography

Global Open Stack Service Market i s expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ 20.73 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Open stack market is segmented by component, by the organization, by vertical and geography. Based on the component market is sub-segmented into Service and solution. Organization size can split into SEMs and large enterprise. Vertical is divided into BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, and Energy & Utility. Region wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Growing adoption and use of cloud platforms across the globe is a key factor driving the growth of the global Open Stack services market. Additionally, Open Stack software service is relatively fast and easy to deploy, and owing to its open source nature users can access the source code and make any changes or modifications, according to their needs. Whenever concerns related to data security is a major factor restraining the growth of the global Open Stack services market. In addition, the high costs associated with the deployment of Open Stack and scalability issue due to increasing data are other factors expected to hamper the growth of the global Open Stack services market over the forecast period. Several trends in the global market include rising adoption of internet-enabled devices, bring your own device (BYOD), and big data analytics are also expected to boost improve the global Open Stack services market over the forecast period.

Based on a component, the service segment of the Open Stack Service Market is estimated to have the maximum number of market share during the forecast period the development of the service segment because of the rising need to reduce the maintenance, operation, and management of open source platforms. The huge IT complexity of cloud has also supported the raise of services associated with the open source platform. The great cost of managing and monitoring enterprise-ready Open Stack Service Market technologies.

Based on organization size, the SMEs segment is valued to raise at a higher CAGR rate than the enormous enterprises’ segment during the estimated period. SMEs have budget limits on investing in IT infrastructure equipment while implementing Open Stack Service Market infrastructure-as-a-service could save the extra costs experienced in purchasing licenses and supporting hardware. The profits associated with the application of Open Stack Service Market are expected to drive the adoption of Open Stack solutions by SMEs in the proximate future.

On the basis of vertical, the telecommunication segment of the Open Stack Service Market is estimated to witness the higher growth in the upcoming years. This segment has faster the adoption of Network Function Virtualization (NFV) using Open Stack Service Market, to increase network alertness and moderate installation and management prices.

In terms of region, North America is expected to have maximum number of Open Stack Service Market share during forecast period The rise in progress of the North America Open Stack Service Market is primarily driven by the huge adoption rate of modern technologies, such as cloud computing, Big Data, IoT, and business intelligence tools, by organizations in this region.

Key players operating on the market are IBM, Canonical, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Oracle Corporation, Dell EMC, RedHat, SUSE, Mirants, Cisco Systems, and VMware.

The Scope of the Open stack Market are

Global Open Stack Service Market, By Component:

• Services

• Solutions

Global Open Stack Service Market, By Organization Size:

• Large Enterprise

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Global Open Stack Service Market, By Vertical:

• BFSI

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Telecommunication

• Media & Entertainment

• Energy & Utility

Global Open Stack Service Market, By Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The major key players that influence growth of Global Open Stack Service Market:

• IBM

• Canonical

• Hewlett Packard Enterprises

• Oracle Corporation

• Dell EMC

• RedHat

• SUSE

• Mirants

• Cisco Systems

• VMware

