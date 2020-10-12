Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Software, Enterprise Size, Vertical and Region.

Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8 % during the forecast period.

Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market Overview:

Today, every sector whether it is industrial, commercial, healthcare, or educational maximum work is done on computer systems, which also creates bulk amount of data. Widespread use of computer system along with generation of extensive amount of data in each single enterprise creates the need for restructuring the data processing and its management through miscellaneous departments. This trend is expected to grow tremendously during the forecast period boosting the global database management system (DBMS) market growth. The report presents the analysis of Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market with regards to different segments, geography and role of several small & large companies in the market. At the same time the report study has also analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market Dynamics:

Database management offers several benefits like, consistency, controlling data redundancy, integrity, sharing and integration. DBMS plays a vital role in any SMEs or large enterprises as proper management of database leads to formation of better quality of information. This generated information helps organizations in decision making and improve end user productivity. Along with these benefits DBMS also provide framework for security and privacy policies. The enterprises striving to gain awareness and vision for their business growth need to focus and invest in data assets, data management resources and tools that increases operational efficiency. Technological development creates chances to emerge or introduce newer version of database management solution and bring up the competitive environment among several players in the global market. Latest database management solution, which offers better flexibility and faster performance at minimum cost, are anticipated to be mostly favoured by end-users over the forecast period.

Cloud-based solution is estimated to be great accelerator during the forecast period due to its scalability and economic costing. These solutions are likely to increase its adoption among small and medium enterprise. One of the major restraining factors is availability of open source solution which may hamper the global database management system (DBMS) market growth during 2020-2027. There are some factors which affect the DBMS market adversely, such as broken key & records and data complexity. Whereas the challenges for DBMS market players are it need expert developer as well as hardware performance is also area of concern. If hardware is not supportive then operations or data storing or retrieval may be affected. Companies in the market are consistently working to overcome such challenges.

Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market Regional Analysis:

The popularity of DBMS software across North America and Europe is growing largely due to rising digitalization in almost every sector and high preference for optimum data management solution in these regions. North America is expected to contribute the largest share in market growth with US$ XX Bn growing at CAGR of XX%. Europe is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 growing with CAGR XX% during forecast period. Besides, rising emphasize on implementation of better data management options across several organizations in Asia Pacific is anticipated to bring prominent growth in DBMS market at CAGR XX% and reach US$ XX Bn by 2027. Cloud based database management system or database as a service is likely to accelerate the demand in Asia Pacific. The several online shopping websites such as Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart etc. store the product specification, product list, customer name, addresses & preferences, invoice & credit details etc. The exponential rise in popularity of online sales has created huge opportunity for growth in several countries of Asia Pacific as all this involves a Database management system. The report covers the detail analysis of all the regions such as, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Their growth rate and the reason for growth along with the expected value to be reached by end of the 2027 are mentioned in the final report.

Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market Segmentation Analysis:

Extensive generation of data in several sectors is expected to inspire the adoption of DBMS solution. The report studies the current requirement and forecasted demand with regards to diverse sectors of segment end use. For instance, in telecom there is vast use of DBMS to keep track of the information regarding calls made, network usage, customer details etc. Without the database systems it is difficult or not possible to maintain that massive amount of data that retains updated data of every millisecond. As telecom sector is growing rapidly across world, DBMS in sector is estimated to grow at healthy CAGR of XX% during forecast period. In any manufacturing unit, warehouse or distribution centre, there is a strong need of a database to keep the records of inward, outward, stocked material, raw material and finished material.

In developing countries, this segment has huge opportunities to grow during 2020-2027 as many of units have yet not implemented or still under process. In BFSI sector DBMS plays a significant role for generating bank statements, storing customer’s several details like, account details, credit & debit transactions, address, previous account performance and lots of other information. All this work has been done with the help of Database management systems and growth in BFSI sector is expected to fuel the growth in DBMS market for forecasted period. Similarly, all the segments and their sub segments with their current market share, expected growth percentage, factors boosting & hampering the growth and region wise anticipated market share during the each year in forecast period along with their graphical representation are illustrated in the report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market Report:

Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market, by Software

• Relational

• Non-Relational

Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market, by Enterprise Size:

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market, by Vertical:

• BFSI

• IT & Telecommunications

• Transportation

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Others (Retail, Energy & Utilities, Government, etc.)

Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market

• Actian Corporation,

• Teradata,

• BMC Software,

• CA Technologies,

• Couchbase Server,

• Embarcadero Technologies,

• EnterpriseDB Software Solution,

• MongoDB, HP (Vertica System),

• Oracle Inc.,

• IBM Inc.,

• Informatica Corporation,

• InterSystems,

• iWay Software (subsidiary of IBI),

• MetaMatrix (subsidiary of Red Hat),

• Microsoft,

• Neo Technology,

• Objectivity,

• Pitney Bowes,

• Bradmark Technologies Inc.,

• MarkLogic,

• Pivotal (Greenplum),

• SAP,

• SAS Institute,

• Software AG,

• Talend, TIBCO,

• Compuware Corporation,

• Vision Solutions,

• VoltDB

