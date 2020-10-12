Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Storage System, Storage Architecture, Storage Medium,End User, and Region.

Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Next-Generation data storage marketinclude the massive growth in digital data volume proliferated use of smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Growth of the IoT market and growing penetration of high-end cloud computing. However, the breach in data security in cloud and server-based services, and less structured data are the major restraints for the growth of the global next-generation data storage market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the storage systemsegment,the global next-generation data storage market for network-attached storage (NAS) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. NAS devices offer cost-effective data loading solutions to organizations. Small businesses and medium-sized enterprises are gradually adapting to the cloud-based storage on NAS owing to their ease and beneficial features. The demand for storage devices that are attached to a given network and data accessibility from any connected device for multiple authenticated users via a network are driving the growth of the market for NAS.

On the basis of end usersegment,Enterprises is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026. Many devices, like smartphones and tablets, are generating data in the form of images and videos. Furthermore, embedded devices, machine-to-machine, and IoT create images and videos from functional applications such as advertising and security data such as files on PCs and servers log files and massive amounts of metadata. The improved data generation is leading to the growth in demand for global next-generation data storage devices.

Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/30140

In terms of region,North America is the main revenue generating region in the global next-generation data storage market. The increasing volume of unstructured data across many businesses and rapid technological progressions have led to an improved request for the secure, reliable, and cost-efficient storing infrastructure in North America. North America, being the first adopter of advanced data storage technologies, captures the largest share of the global next-generation data storage market.

The report offers a complete estimation of the market. It prepares so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research organizations and expectations. By responsibility so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Next-Generation Data Storage dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Laboratory Proficiency Testing.

Scope of Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market

Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by Storage System

• Direct-Attached Storage

• Network-Attached Storage

• Storage Area Network

Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by Storage Architecture

• File- and Object-Based Storage

• Block Storage

Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by Storage Medium

• Hard Disk Drive

• Solid-State Drive

• Tape

Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by End User

• Enterprises

• Government Bodies

• Telecom Companies

• Cloud Service Providers

Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market

• Dell

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• IBM

• Netapp

• Hitachi

• Toshiba

• Pure Storage

• Nutanix

• Scality

• Micron Technology

• Tintri

• Cloudian

• Drobo

• Quantum

• Western Digital

• Samsung

• Fujitsu

• Vmware

• Nexenta Systems

• Netgear

• Inspur

Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/30140

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business