Global Multi Cloud Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Platform, Application, Service type, Deployment model, Vertical and Region

Global Multi Cloud Management Market was valued US$ 1.2 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 8.9 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 28.46 %.

The report covers the segments by platform, application, service type, deployment mode, and vertical. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global multi cloud management market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global multi cloud management market.

Adoption of multi cloud management is believed to be growing in the market, because of the growing adoption of cloud-based services and the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT). However, enterprises face some obstacles while adopting multi cloud management, owing to application portability on several cloud environments and its compliance with stringent regulations. Some of the other drivers are, avoidance of vendor lock-ins, increased agility and automation, and need for high level of governance and policy.

Significant growth in hybrid cloud adoption and high adoption rate in SMEs are the major opportunities of the multi cloud management market globally. However, lack of security and complexities in re-designing the network for cloud are some of the major factors which are expected to limit the growth of the global multi cloud management market in upcoming years.

External brokerage enablement segment is dominating the global multi cloud management market. The external brokerage enablement platform generally provides a multi-tenant cloud delivery and management platform to the (TSPs) Telecom Service Providers, (ISVs) system integrators, Independent Software Vendors, distributors, and cloud providers. The platform works as an interface among cloud brokers for providing seamless aggregation and customization services to the end-users.

Lifecycle management segment is anticipated to grow the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Lifecycle management aids enterprises in managing the lifecycle of cloud-ready products to offer state-of-the-art Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS) service, and the reduced Time-to-Market (TTM) solutions.

Region-wise, North America is projected to have the largest market share in 2017, whereas the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the multi cloud management market. A growing need for efficient computing framework and shifting of workload to the cloud environment are said to be driving the demand for the growth of the market, worldwide.

The report provides, profile analysis of leading players that operate in the multi cloud management market, which highlight the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by these companies.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The scope of Global Multi Cloud Management Market

Global Multi Cloud Management Market, By Platform

• Internal Brokerage Enablement

• External Brokerage Enablement

Global Multi Cloud Management Market, By Application

• Metering and Billing

• Provisioning

• Compliance Management

• Infrastructure and Resource Management

• Identity and Policy Management

• Lifecycle Management

Global Multi Cloud Management Market, By Service Type

• Cloud Automation

• Data Security and Risk Management

• Migration and Integration

• Reporting and Analytics

• Monitoring and Access Management

• Training and Consulting

• Support and Maintenance

Global Multi Cloud Management Market, By Deployment Model

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Global Multi Cloud Management Market, By Vertical

• BFSI

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Telecommunications and IT-enabled Services (ITES)

• Travel and Hospitality

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Media and Entertainment

• Government and Public Sector

• Others

Global Multi Cloud Management Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Multi Cloud Management Market

• BMC Software

• Centurylink

• Accenture

• Vmware

• Doublehorn

• Rightscale

• Cliqr

• Cloudyn

• Jamcracker

• Dell Technologies

• IBM

• Citrix

• Sixsq

• Cloudmore

• Turbonomic

