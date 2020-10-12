Global Mobile TV Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Service, Applications and Region.

Global Mobile TV Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 18.8 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period

Market Definition:

Mobile TV is the new battleground for broadcasters, mobile operators, and cable TV operators as well as IPTV and Internet video operators. Based on transmission differences, mobile TV can be divided into mobile broadcasting TV and cellular mobile TV.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

TV and Internet-connected devices:

The most significant of these is the internet and the number of TV-connected devices that give us access to television and online observing on the chosen form of the screen. More and more people own and use to stream video content to their TV set. These devices with streaming video services offer consumers with a new method to watch video on their television sets. In 2018 household penetration of smart TVs will reach relative parity with streaming media players as platforms delivering apps to market for TVs.

Market Dynamics:

The MMR report focuses on Mobile TV volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mobile TV Market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The use of high-speed data services with 5G, 4G, and 3G is another factor mounting the mobile TV adoption. Nowadays world, users opt to watch online TV on tablets and phones they own. Similarly, easy availability of internet that is high-speed is further boosting the mobile TV subscriptions number. These advancements are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global market for mobile TV in the near future. Also, many telecom companies are highly investing in mobile TV infrastructure in order to offer high-speed Internet, which will definitely result in growing the subscriber base as well as drive the mobile TV market growth.

Market segmentation:

The report covers the segments in the mobile TV market such as service, and application. Based on service, the Pay-Tv service segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Pay-Tv service is primarily driven by shifting preference towards digital television in various economies across the globe. Various economies are moving from analogue to digital delivery method thanks to the enormous advantages of the satellite over cable TV, which has augmented the growth of the market globally.

Regional analysis:

Regional analysis is another highly complete part of the research and analysis study of the Global Mobile TV Market presented in the report. The Asia Pacific Mobile TV Market was valued at US$ XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX million by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This is as a result of a considerable upsurge in smartphone use, growing mobile networks investments by leading players, and increasing Internet subscriptions in this region. Moreover, because of increasing TV-enabled mobile phone number, the free-to-air service adoption is also increasing in the Asia Pacific among users.

Country-wise analysis:

Mobile TV is listed as China’s nationwide priority to develop the triple play system. Fast-growing China Mobile Multimedia Broadcasting services (CMMB) leads China’s mobile TV industry and forms the largest network worldwide. With rising disbursement on the entertainment, other countries such as Argentina and Mexico are anticipated to see important development in the reception of the mobile TV services in future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Mobile TV Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Mobile TV Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Mobile TV Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mobile TV Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Mobile TV Market

Global Mobile TV Market, By Applications:

• Commercial

• Personal

Global Mobile TV Market, By Service

• Free to air service

• Pay TV service

Global Mobile TV Market, By Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Mobile TV Market

• AT&T

• Comcast

• Sky

• SPB TV

• Time Warner Cable

• Verizon Communications

• Bell Canada

• Bharti Airtel

• Charter Communications

• Consolidated Communications

• Cox Communications

• Orange

• Tata Sky

• Asianet Satellite Communications

• U.S. Cellular

